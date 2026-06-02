Adult Children Struggle as Immigrant Parents Refuse to Learn English and Rely on Constant Translation

Second generation immigrant children are often tasked with taking over many familial responsibilities that would usually fall on a parental unit otherwise. Translating for their parents and siblings, as well as managing their day-to-day life needs can often become what feels like a second full-time job.

How would you handle a parent that expected you to take on all of their basic life tasks? One woman recently vented about her current family drama like this on Reddit to mixed results. Here’s what she said.

AITA for getting frustrated over having to translate for my mom

My mom immigrated to the us just a few weeks before I was born, that was almost 20 years ago.

She’s 57 and I just turned 19.

Don’t get me wrong, I love my mom and have a great relationship with her and she’s the only parent I’ve ever had.

Sounds like there’s a “But” coming after that.

But I’m just so tired of being dragged around to the doctor, the dentist, and taking phone calls to speak for her —all because she can’t speak English well enough to speak for herself.

I go to college across the country and I just came home, and I already wanna go back.

I’d rather deal with assignments and go through finals again than translate another conversation.

Her frustration seems pretty valid here.

It’s even more infuriating when she gets mad at me for simply getting frustrated.

Just today, I was translating a phone call and speaking for her because she accidentally canceled a doctors appointment.

My frustration built up because she was rushing me and kept raising her voice and yelling to herself over a mistake she made.

Not the best way to handle that, but she’s at her wit’s end.

I had enough at that point and lashed out before yelling back at her —telling her to shut up and I can’t hear the other end because she’s being too loud and distracting.

She got upset at me afterwards and just hung up the phone and gave up before yelling at me to fix my attitude.

I’ve been doing this since I was little, and I wish she could’ve caught on and took it as a wake up call to learn it all herself instead of relying on her children to speak for her.

It’s very much a “teach a man to fish” type situation here.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a sister who canceled a family dinner after realizing she’d been the only one putting in effort for years.

Let’s see if the good folks of Reddit could offer any words of wisdom.

Most were on the daughter’s side pretty immediately.



Though some valid points were made.



And some practical advice was offered.



Other folks thankfully had first hand experience with the issue.



And could provide some much needed validation.



Their love for each other is definitely getting lost in translation here.