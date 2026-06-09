Airport Passenger Frustrated by Seat Hogging Man Takes Unusual Action

When I used to take the subway in Toronto, there was usually someone with their feet on a seat while people had to stand. It made me so angry.

So I found this story super satisfying. See this rude person get punished!

Airport SkyClub We were on a layover at the Sky Club Lounge and looking for seats. I walked by this 6’2”ish man with his shoes off and his feet propped up on his carry on blocking the seats across from him and his wife.

I’m so proud of this amazing queen for how she handled this jerk. Not sure I would have had the nerve!

We walked by and I said we won’t be sitting there. Out of the corner of my eye I caught him with a smirk to his wife. I walked us right back and said, “We will sit here.” We parked right in the high backs across from them and he quickly pulled in his carry-on, put on his shoes, and his wife just carried on with her inane banter on her phone. She clearly loved the sound of her own voice.

It’s awesome that she got to savor the fruits of her labor! I found this super satisfying.

He was trying to get comfortable as I took up every inch of the floor space in front of my seat with my carry on and my feet. After about 60 minutes they decided to make it for the door. I loved every minute of it. He was the same insecure yutz I ran into in the men’s room when we first arrived. I hope he got to stretch those legs before his next flight.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a neighbor who had to take a direct approach to get the neighborhood parents to actually watch their kids.

Here is what folks are saying.

If only! These memberships seem like kind of a rip-off to me.

Interesting. I definitely get my back up when someone enters my bubble.

I’m not sure I like this metaphor. But we are animals, so I guess this could be true.

Airport lounge guest has to deal with another person’s feet, so she makes it super uncomfortable and awkward for him. The opposite of what he wanted. I love it!