An HR Manager Told an Employee to Quit If She Was Unhappy. Years Later, Their Roles Reversed

Telling a ten-year veteran that her abilities “aren’t worth much” is a bold move when she already has a way better job offer sitting in her inbox.

When a toxic new HR manager told a highly experienced employee to quit if she wasn’t happy, the employee took two months of unused vacation, a 60% raise at a competitor, and the entire department’s goodwill on her way out the door.

The HR manager lost her job in the investigation that followed — and when she later applied to the employee’s new company, the employee was eager to throw some familiar words back in her face.

You’ll want to keep reading for the full story.

Thank you for your input Karen (or how I did exactly what the HR lady told me to) I (35F) live in a big city in Western Europe. After graduating college I was hired as an office assistant in a big company (let’s call it Happy Place). I did my last internship as a student there and it went so well that I got hired just a few weeks after getting my Master’s degree.

This employee hustled hard to climb her way up the ladder.

Over the next ten years I worked my way up from an assistant to office manager to head of one of the biggest departments. I was not paid a lot of money, but it was above average and the benefits were great.

She came to really enjoy the company of her coworkers.

But the main reason I stayed for so long was the people who worked there. Over the years I made quite a few friends there, and by 2020 I was one of the most experienced people working at Happy Place. My colleagues often came to me for advice about how to do this or that, and I also had a great relationship with the big bosses. And the cherry on top was that I had the best boss someone can hope for. Let’s call her Maggie.

Maggie was pretty much the ideal boss.

Maggie was ten years older than me and she was Wonder Woman. She is nice, professional, cool, helpful, and has a heart of gold. I worked with her during my whole time at Happy Place, and the last four years she was my direct supervisor. I loved her. Then, in 2020, a few things happened almost at the same time, and over the course of six months Happy Place turned into Sad Place.

Many changes began unfolding right before her eyes.

First, the company hired a new HR manager — let’s call her Karen. She was the worst. She treated everyone below her level of responsibilities (which was pretty much 99% of the staff) as if they were lesser people, talked down to everyone, and constantly made changes to the HR policies.

Including some particularly controversial ones.

She implemented quite a few new rules which led to us losing some of the benefits we liked, like free lunches and paid time off to go to the doctor’s office during office hours. But the CEO of the company trusted her for some reason, and soon he stopped taking meetings with the staff, making Karen the only person who could make decisions regarding the staff. Which meant that no one could actually complain about her, and we slowly started feeling helpless.

Then she had to say goodbye to Maggie.

Second, Maggie was promoted to a different field — the one she actually wanted to work in, so I cannot be mad at her for leaving — and she got replaced by Susan as my new supervisor.

There was a bit of a weird dynamic with Susan.

Susan was cool, but she was my age and had less experience, which did not make much sense. So even though on paper she was the one in charge, I was the one constantly explaining to her how things worked and what needed to be done, while she took the credit.

Then the final nail in the coffin.

And lastly, Covid. Our line of work was highly impacted by the pandemic, so the whole year 2020 I was working under an enormous amount of stress, taking almost no vacation time, doing my job and some of Susan’s job (as at some point she went on medical leave) and some of my coworkers’ jobs (as some colleagues cracked under the tension and quit, but no one got hired to replace them). But despite all of the hard work, I did not receive any pandemic-related bonus — which was strange, since some of my coworkers let it slip that they got a €1,000 bonus for “achievements during the pandemic.”

Finally, the employee was done weathering storm after storm.

So given all the events of 2020, in January 2021 I decided that enough was enough. When it was time for my annual review, I decided that I would negotiate better conditions for myself, because as much as I loved my job and the people I worked with, I couldn’t keep working so much for so little pay.

She knew it was going to be an uphill battle, but she was still determined to try.

As Susan was still on medical leave, Karen was the one who did my annual review, despite the fact that I had only met her a few times and we had never directly worked together. In preparation for the meeting, I made a list of the things I had been putting up with and a list of reasons why I should get a slight pay bump. I was asking for a 15% pay increase (but was happy to accept 10%).

She felt strongly that she really deserved these things.

It was not about the money. It was about knowing that there was at least a chance that management valued me as an employee and that I was not just some sucker who did so much for not even a thank you. After making my case to Karen and carefully explaining to her what my job was and what I was actually doing, I asked her the dreaded question.

Karen shares her response — and it was insanely rude.

She looked at me, smiled, and said: “OP, I appreciate everything you’ve been doing for the company and we value you as an employee. But your responsibilities and your abilities are not worth that much.” I was speechless. I admit, I was so angry and hurt that I felt tears coming to my eyes.

She gives Karen an ultimatum, but it’s clear Karen would be perfectly happy without her.

But I took a deep breath, calmed myself, and said: “Thank you for your input, Karen. But I cannot keep working in these conditions — it’s not worth it.” Karen rolled her eyes and replied: “Then you can quit, but I will be sorry to see you go.”

So she decided to take Karen’s advice.

And quit I did. You see, there were two things Karen did not know.

Karen would be in for quire the shock.

First, as I mentioned, I was a highly valued employee with a great reputation and over ten years of experience in the field. In our field, reputation is important, and for the last two years I had been receiving job offers from competitors. I always refused because I loved working for Happy Place. But since the events of 2020, I started taking interviews and checking what else was out there.

Turns out, another company was willing to pay her what she was worth.

And just before my meeting with Karen, I did an interview with Cool Company, who offered me a 60% raise to do the same job I did for Happy Place. Second, remember how I said I took almost no vacation days in 2020? By January 2021 I had over two months of paid leave available. I checked with HR (not Karen) the week before my annual review, and they confirmed to me in writing that I was free to take my vacation days whenever I wanted. So I did exactly what Karen told me to do. I quit.

And as for the vacation time?

I put in my two months’ notice and took my two months of vacation. Which meant that I came to work for only one day — to clean out my office and say goodbye — before leaving for good. I felt bad because I left so many of my colleagues in a really difficult position, since they now had to do my job. But they all assured me that they understood and that they would have done the same thing. After my two months of paid vacation, I started working at Cool Company, and I’ve been here ever since.

However, was always interested to hear what was happening at the old company.

I kept in touch with a few friends from Happy Place, and they regularly informed me of what was going on over there. It seems that me quitting was the push that many of my coworkers needed to also make the final leap and quit. As I said, the conditions had gone from great to bad since Karen took office.

HR’s bad attitude was finally exposed to the CEO too.

Also, the fact that I quit so abruptly got the attention of the CEO, as we had a good relationship. He asked Maggie — who was aware of the whole story with Karen — about it, and she told him the truth. About me not getting the “covid” bonus, about Karen talking down to staff members, about her telling me to quit if I wanted to.

So the CEO decided to take these reports seriously.

The CEO finally opened his eyes and launched an investigation into Karen’s actions. He personally did interviews with some staff members and heard stories about her from people in many different departments.

Turns out, Karen had committed several serious no-nos.

He also investigated the “covid bonus” story, and it turned out she had only given the bonus to her friends from different departments — and a very generous one to herself. Plus, since I had quit, no one was actually able to do my job, and the fact that Karen was responsible for me leaving made her responsible for the consequences.

So Karen didn’t last much longer.

So after reviewing everything, the CEO decided to terminate Karen’s contract. Rumour has it the whole staff of Happy Place celebrated this joyous occasion.

But that wasn’t the last she saw of Karen.

Last week, my boss at Cool Company walked into my office and said: “OP, you know Jen from HR is retiring soon, right? We did interviews to replace her, and one of the candidates is Karen. She seems competent but asks for quite a lot of money. You and she worked together, right? What’s she like? Do you think she deserves to be paid more than we initially offered?” I said: “Boss, do you have a few minutes? Great. Let me tell you a story.”

And she told quite the story.

After hearing my very honest opinion of Karen, my boss laughed and said: “OK, good to know. I think we will tell her that she is not the right fit for us. Thanks, OP.”

She was now intent that Karen would not be getting this job if she had anything to do with it.

As soon as my boss left my office, I sent an email to my friend Laurie from HR, who was in charge of replying to candidates. I also told her the story and asked her to keep me informed if there were any developments with the whole Karen-applies-to-Cool-Company situation.

Now for the best part.

A few hours later I got an email from Laurie. It turned out she had copied me on her official reply to Karen. It read: “Dear Karen, thank you for your interest in working for Cool Company. After careful consideration, we regret to inform you that in our opinion, your responsibilities and your abilities are not worth that much…” I brought Laurie a big chocolate cookie the next day.

Laurie’s a real one.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who rejects a low contract offer and leaves the company instead.

What did Reddit make of this colorful story?

There’s power in numbers.

It’s great to see karma come for someone who really deserves it.

Oh, if this reader could only be a fly on the wall.

There’s a very relevant saying that applies to this story.

They say “don’t burn bridges,” but this HR manager came in with a blowtorch.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT department who keeps receiving tickets for a company that was previously spun off.