Angry Customer Insists They Help Them, And Don’t Care Whether They Work There Or Not

Shopping in a large super-center is an everyday part of suburban American living. Though that doesn’t mean it’s simple to pinpoint a specific item you need in a space that large.

How would you handle fellow customers needing your assistance, but not exactly being polite about it? One person recently shared a goofy story about this with Reddit. Here’s what happened.

I sure didn’t look like I worked there

I had a day off from work, so I decided to go to Walmart to get a few things.

I’m meandering in the pasta aisle for some lunches.

As one tends to do.

Here’s the thing, though.

I looked nothing like an employee.

I was wearing blue shorts, a black shirt, and what my ex-friend called a “punk vest.”

Not exactly the quintessential Walmart outfit.

The kind of vest with all the buttons and patches.

So, back to the point.

This lady (probably about 60 something) comes up to me and asks where something is.

In fairness, it’s a pretty large store.

I look down at my outfit, then look back at her.

I told her, “Ma’am I don’t work here and don’t know aisles that well”.

She stared at me for a moment, then asked again.

I guess second time’s the charm.

This time, with more attitude.

Luckily, there was a worker not too far away.

This is definitely one of those times where you need them.

So I said.

“Ma’am I still don’t work here That nice lady over there could help you”.

She got in a huff and left.

Someone wasn’t having a good day.

It was weird.

Tell me how I looked like an employee?

Maybe she’s visually impaired?

That’s certainly possible.

It was funny to me so I had to tell my friend about it.

He got a chuckle, too.

You never know what kinds of interactions you’re going to get when you interface with the public.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a waitress who refused to return a tip after a party returned to the restaurant with a complaint.

Let’s see how the good folks of Reddit chimed in here.

Many tried to diagnose the misunderstanding.



Others shared their own view of the situation.



Another shared their complete bemusement.



Some continued sharing their own guesses.



And others expressed their general annoyance.



No smiling service was provided by anyone that day.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.