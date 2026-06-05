Balloon Arch Business Owner Faces Family Pressure After Doing Free Baby Shower Decor Once

Family support for a small business usually looks like showing up, spreading the word, or at the very least not demanding free labor from it indefinitely.

A woman who runs balloon arches as a side gig had already donated her time and skills to her sister’s first baby shower and her niece’s first birthday — for free, both times.

When the second baby shower came around and her mom declared that charging family was an act of selfishness, she pushed back. Things got pretty ugly from there.

This woman soon realized that her family had the bad habit of minimizing her contributions while highlighting her shortcomings.

But this time, she wasn’t dealing with it.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for charging my sister for a balloon arch service? I started doing balloon arches for events a couple of years ago. It’s not really successful, but it does bring in some random extra cash from time to time.

That doesn’t prevent her family from putting her in a tough spot financially.

My sister is pregnant with her second child, and my mom thinks I’m obligated to do a balloon arch for her baby shower free of charge. I did a free arch for her first baby shower and for her daughter’s first birthday party.

So when she asks for money this time around, it doesn’t go well.

Now I’m “the most selfish person in the world for having the audacity to charge my family.”

But her family seems to forget the myriad other ways she’s shown support for her family.

My biggest issue with this entire situation is that I still offered to help set up for the shower and pick up food. I did so much for her first shower — balloon arches, centerpieces, ran all of the games, etc.

She doesn’t think asking for fair conversation deserves this bitter of a response.

I just wanted to be compensated for a service that I offer as a side gig if I was to do a balloon arch. My mom believes that I owe it to her because “I live in her house, I shower there, and I do my laundry there.”

But once again, her mother undersells her contributions.

I pay her rent for my bedroom and have fewer rights than I would if I rented an apartment. If my business was successful, I would be more willing to work for free to benefit my sister, but they can’t even support me in order to help me grow and become successful and in the position to offer free services. AITA?

This woman did exactly the right thing, and her family’s anger only proves they’ve been taking advantage of her for far too long.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a kind man who helped a friend pack up items to donate, then realized she wanted to take back her “payment.”

Do redditors agree?

This family already got their free trial and now it’s time to pay up.

This whole idea is way over the top.

Extravagant celebrations are really more appropriate for a first baby.

Her sibling really needs to start doing her fair share.

This sister and mother seem to be the type of people who believe everyone else should simply bend to their whims.

It seems the only time this woman’s family supported her and her side gig was when it personally benefitted them. And these aren’t the kind of people you want to surround yourself with.

This woman knows what it takes to put her business first, and refusing to give away good work for free is a great first step.

Entitlement runs strong in this family.