Bride Mortified by Father’s Wedding Toast, Spends Night Apologizing to In-Laws

Brides spend a lot of time planning their weddings, but the one thing they can’t completely control is how their family members are going to behave! Even with instructions, schedules and seating charts, there are many opportunities for things to go very wrong.

In this story, one bride was mortified at what her dad said about her in-laws during his wedding toast. She seriously couldn’t believe he would be so rude, yet she knows he wasn’t trying to be rude.

Now, she’s on her honeymoon and still stressed about the situation. Keep reading for all the details.

My Dad (FOB) could not hold off being offensive for one night Well I’m on the part of my honeymoon where we’re doing our laundry midweek so I figured I’d share some of the drama my dad caused at my wedding last weekend. He is a conservative, about 70, and no matter what I say or how often I yell at him in public he has trouble not being judgemental (thank GOD that didn’t happen here.) He’s loud, tone deaf, and thinks he’s funny when he’s not.

The dances at her wedding didn’t exactly go as planned.

The micro wedding was the first time he was meeting my in-laws, who are all the most amazing people I’ve ever met. They are very special to me. We all (my family and his) have lived in a large city in the southeast US for a few decades. I had a detailed schedule I shared with my family multiple times. At cocktail hour we were to be announced, have our first dance, then do a traditional blessing from my heritage followed by a toast from my dad. Who had been warned to be decent. Three times. A minute into the first dance, someone cuts in. It turns out my father wanted a father/daughter dance and orchestrated this so he could dance with me. Despite the fact that like any wedding there was a planned time/song for that later! That I had told him about repeatedly! Bummer, but we turned it into a group dance where we all got chances with everyone and it was nice anyway. I dumped the planned father/daughter dance from the schedule to be petty and wrote it off.

She cringes at her dad’s toast.

Onto the blessing. Then my dad’s toast. We have a fairly specific heritage on my side of the family. Husband’s is mixed European and they have some roots in appalachia. My freaking father, while toasting, says: “Well that’s the [European country] tradition from our family, let’s hope there’s some hillbilly traditions from the other side too!” I don’t know what the hell he was thinking. I know him enough to know he wasn’t trying to insult them but jesus christ that’s not an excuse.

She was so upset.

Apparently my face went white. All I could think to do was say “NOT. APPROPRIATE.” as soon as he finished talking. I don’t remember the rest of the cocktail hour or our the planned pictures. All I could focus on was finding each of my wonderful in-laws to apologize personally to.

She missed the other drama.

It’s one thing to be a jerk to me but that he’d do that to people I care about is just unbelievable. Luckily I wasn’t there when he tried to turn the conversation political later on and got shut down by my awesome SIL. UGH. Thanks for letting me vent!!

Well, the wedding is over, and she survived. Hopefully her in-laws realize that she is not a carbon copy of her dad.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a kind man who helped a friend pack up items to donate, then realized she wanted to take back her “payment.”

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

One person points out that she can’t expect him to change.

Another person was worried about her dad’s speech.

This person hates speeches at weddings.

Another person thinks she shouldn’t have invited him.

I think not inviting him might’ve been too harsh, but giving him a microphone was probably a bad idea. She didn’t have to let him give a speech at her wedding.

It sounds like she’s pretty aware of what her dad is like, but it’s too bad her dad did so many things on her wedding day that caused drama. As she mentioned, she doesn’t even remember part of her wedding because she was too stressed about apologizing.

When the honeymoon is over and she calms down about the situation, maybe she could talk to her dad about how his actions made her feel; although, since the wedding is over, it may not be worth it.