Bride Upset After Friend Questions Her $20,000 Wedding Dress Budget

Wedding planning has a funny way of turning theoretical numbers into very real ones. It’s easy to say you don’t have a budget—right up until the invoices start arriving.

This woman has spent months helping a close friend shop for her wedding dress, attending multiple appointments that stretched for hours at a time. Wanting to be helpful, she repeatedly asked a simple question: “What’s the budget?” Each time, her friend insisted there wasn’t one. So OP took her at her word.

As a result, the bride-to-be freely explored gowns that most people wouldn’t even consider trying on, including dresses in the $18,000 to $20,000 range. Eventually, she found one she absolutely adored, and everyone assumed the search was finally over.

Then reality set in. After adding up alterations and the rest of the wedding expenses, the bride realized the dream dress would cost thousands more than she was comfortable spending. When she announced she was back to square one, OP couldn’t help but wonder why the budget conversation hadn’t happened months earlier.

AITA for getting frustrated with my friend over her wedding dress budget? One of my close friends is getting married. I’ve already gone with her to try on wedding dresses three different times. Each appointment lasts around two hours, and I bring my daughters because she specifically wants them there. During the very first appointment, I asked her what her budget was for the dress. She told me she didn’t really have one. I asked again on later visits and got the same answer every time: no set budget. Because of that, she started trying on extremely expensive dresses—some in the $18,000–$20,000 range.

Wowza.

I didn’t say anything because, honestly, it’s her wedding and her money. I just assumed she could afford whatever she was looking at. Eventually, she found a dress she absolutely loved, and I thought the search was over. Now she texted me asking if I can go with her again this Saturday because she’s looking at other options.

AGAIN?

When I asked why, she said she finally added everything up and realized that, once alterations and other wedding expenses are included, the dress would end up costing around $6,500 more than she feels comfortable spending. I was genuinely confused and said something like: “But I asked you multiple times what your budget was, and every time you told me you didn’t have one. How are you only now realizing it’s outside your budget after trying on dresses that cost nearly $20,000?”

Like, c’mon.

She seemed a little annoyed by my response. From my perspective, if you know budget is a concern, shouldn’t you figure that out before falling in love with dresses that are way above what you ultimately want to spend? AITA for pointing that out, or was I being unnecessarily insensitive?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a high school student whose manager insists on scheduling them during school hours.

Reddit was surprisingly divided, with votes ranging from NTA to YTA and ESH. Many commenters agreed that OP’s confusion was understandable. After asking about a budget multiple times and repeatedly being told there wasn’t one, it’s not unreasonable to wonder why the financial reality check came after falling in love with an expensive dress.

However, plenty of readers felt OP’s comment wasn’t particularly helpful in the moment. The bride had already realized she made a mistake and was dealing with the disappointment of walking away from a dress she loved. To those commenters, pointing out that she should have figured out her budget sooner came across as more of an “I told you so” than genuine support.

Others landed somewhere in the middle, saying the bride created her own problem by refusing to discuss finances realistically, but OP could have shown a little more empathy when she was clearly stressed. The overall takeaway was that OP wasn’t wrong, but being right doesn’t always make something the right thing to say.

This person says NTA.

This person says ESH.

And this person says YTA.

Sometimes the problem isn’t what you said—it’s choosing the exact moment someone realizes they’re wrong to point it out.