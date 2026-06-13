Bride’s ‘Hypocritical’ Child-Free Wedding Rule Threatened to Tear Groom’s Family Apart

Weddings often come with tough guest list decisions.

The following story involves a woman who was planning a child-free wedding, but wanted to invite her younger siblings.

However, her fiancée’s family also has children who may feel excluded.

Now, she’s worried this decision could create tension and seem unfair to others.

Read the full story below for all the details.

WIBTAH for having a mostly child-free wedding but making an exception for my younger siblings? I (24F) and my fiancée “Lauren” (24F) are getting married in August 2027. We’re currently planning the wedding. We have decided we want it to be mostly child-free. The only exception we were planning to make is for my younger brother and sister. They are currently 11 and 13. They will be 13 and 14 by the time of the wedding. We’re really close. It’s important to me that they’re there.

This woman will be excluding her fiancée’s niece and nephew.

For context, there actually aren’t many kids in the family. Aside from my siblings, the only ones this really affects are my fiancée’s nephew (turning 2) and her niece (around 12). Here’s where things might get complicated. My future mother-in-law brought up that Lauren’s sister might not be happy about this. She has a son who will be around 2 years old at the time of the wedding.

She’s worried that they might think the arrangement would be unfair.

The usual babysitters she relies on will be at the wedding. They will be unavailable. There’s also another factor. Lauren’s older brother has a daughter. She will be around 12 at the time. He already knows that his child isn’t invited. I don’t think he knows that my sister will be there. She will only be about a year older. I’m worried he might feel like that’s unfair. They are close in age.

She thinks her sister can participate better in the wedding.

Part of the reason for this is that, even though they’re close in age, my sister is at a different stage. I feel more confident about her being able to participate in and enjoy the full day. It’s less about excluding anyone specifically. It is more about what we feel works best for the kind of wedding we’re planning. I’m starting to worry this could come across as unfair and might cause tension on her side of the family.

So now, she’s wondering if this would be a bad move?

We’re making an exception for my siblings. We are not making one for other kids who are close in age. At the same time, I feel like it’s reasonable to want my own siblings there. They’re immediate family. They play a big role in my life. So, WIBTA for having a child-free wedding with an exception for my brother and sister? Is there a good way to handle this in advance so no one feels blindsided or excluded?

Hmmm… This sounds like a tricky situation.

I understand that she wants her siblings there because, of course, they’re her family.

But the exceptions might absolutely feel unfair to others.

If the other kids will not be a problem, I think she should just waive the no-children rule at her wedding.

Otherwise, this might even be an issue for her and her fiancée. What do you think?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a valid point from this one.

This one makes sense, too.

Short and simple.

Finally, people are divided in their responses.

It looks like they’re also inviting drama at their wedding.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who struggles with her new reality after learning her adoption story was a lie.