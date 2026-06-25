Cat Owner Prepares for Awkward Standoff After Deciding to Report a Toxic Medical Receptionist to the Vet

It’s probably not the best idea in the world to have a person working the front desk at a business who, 1): Isn’t friendly. 2). Doesn’t know what’s going on, and 3): Acts like they’ve never dealt with customers before.

Yikes!

But that’s what we’re dealing with here, friends!

A cat owner explained why they’re fed up with the receptionist at their vet’s office because she is RUDE.

And that’s putting it lightly…

Let’s take a look at what’s going on here.

WIBTA if I tell the vet that the reception staff blamed her for everything that went wrong at my cat’s appointment? “My cat is at the vet a lot lately because he has a thyroid tumor. He’s been there and back about 6 times in the last month for various tests. One of the front desk people has rubbed me the wrong way since the first time I ever met her. When I asked for help changing my address in their system she told me “well how would we know if you never told us?” That’s why I asked for help.

She sounds delightful!

When I called to get my cats test results (after 8 days, when I was told it would take 3-5) she told me “well how would I know? I’m not the vet.” Last week I scheduled an appointment with this same woman to get a thyroid panel done for my cat. When I showed up on the day I was asked to reschedule because my cat wasn’t fasted. I did not know that he needed to be fasted. I was not told that. I was upset, but things but the vet didn’t charge me to be there and explained that it’s a rare test and they may not have known to tell me. Just a mistake.

This almost seems intentional…

When I called to reschedule, I got the same woman again, explained the situation and asked her to confirm the appropriate fasting procedure and she told me “it doesn’t say here that he needs to fast.” I explained to her on the phone a total of 3 times and told her “I will not be bringing my cat in at all if I can’t get the instructions confirmed. How long does he need to fast? Can he have water, should I know anything else?” So she said “fine. The doctor is is surgery, so I guess I’ll have to go interrupt” and put me on hold. When she came back she said “it’s confirmed. He needs to fast.” So I said “for how long?” And I was going to ask about water, but she cut me off. And she said “we’ll I’ll tell you if you don’t interrupt.”

And she even turned it around on her!

Then she told me the instructions and then said “I want you to know, this is annoying for me too. I don’t know to tell you if the doctor doesn’t tell me.” I literally don’t care about their weird office politics and I think it’s wildly unprofessional to drag me into it like this. I just want to know how soon my cat is going to pass away. He’s going back tonight to get the bloodwork done. So would I be a jerk if I mention all this to the vet?”

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Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This reader said they’re NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person said they’re NTA.

And this Reddit user had a lot to say.

Don’t you agree that this woman might want to look for a new line of work?

It’s pretty obvious that she isn’t happy in this job AND that she lacks the people skills to pull it off.

This is not good, folks!

It sounds like this woman probably shouldn’t be working in customer service.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who reported some missionaries after frustration over lack of parking boils over.