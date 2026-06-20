June 20, 2026 at 3:55 pm

Cinema Employee Steps In to Shield Coworker After Customer Launches Wild Meltdown Over A Few Pennies

by Heather Hall

Men working at a movie theater concession stand

Pexels/Reddit

Yelling in public doesn’t magically make someone right.

In fact, it usually does the exact opposite.

This cinema employee watched an older customer completely lose his temper over a 40-pence difference on a glass of wine.

Rather than accepting the replacement or simply ordering something else, the man decided to unload on a young employee who had no control over the situation.

That is, until this coworker stepped in and put the guy in his place.

Read on to see what he said.

AITA for stepping in when a customer yelled at my coworker over 40p?

I (28M) work at a cinema and almost had a full-blown argument with an old guy at work today.

He was screaming at my colleague (23F) because the certain wine he wanted was out of stock. The replacement cost a whole 40p more and he lost his mind. He was yelling about trading standards, false advertising, even threatening to “get a warrant to shut us down” (lol, what?). His face red and just absolutely unloading on her.

Both managers were within earshot, but they weren’t reacting, so I stepped in and calmly said, “If you have an issue, you can speak to my manager,” and gestured over.

The guy didn’t like what he had to say.

He snapped back, “No! You can talk to your manager! This isn’t acceptable, I’m getting this place shut down!”

Then he gave me the look of “why are you butting in?”

So I just told him, “I don’t appreciate the way you’re speaking to her.”

Suddenly, he backed down.

And suddenly… he looked rattled. Like he didn’t expect pushback.

Manager finally stepped in, though he kept ranting a bit before stomping off into watch the film he was seeing. All of this was over 40p.

The manager later told me I was right to step in, but that I had to “try to stay calm” in the future. Honestly, I thought I was pretty calm considering the situation.

AITA?

Wow! It’s always hard to see a colleague get treated like that.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit would’ve responded to the situation.

Well, maybe don’t use these words exactly.

Cinema 3 Cinema Employee Steps In to Shield Coworker After Customer Launches Wild Meltdown Over A Few Pennies

This woman wishes more people did that for her.

Cinema 2 Cinema Employee Steps In to Shield Coworker After Customer Launches Wild Meltdown Over A Few Pennies

For this reader, it’s all about documenting the incident.

Cinema 1 Cinema Employee Steps In to Shield Coworker After Customer Launches Wild Meltdown Over A Few Pennies

According to this comment, the manager knew he messed up.

Cinema Cinema Employee Steps In to Shield Coworker After Customer Launches Wild Meltdown Over A Few Pennies

Some people really struggle with how to behave in public.

It is nice to see a manager really take up for their employee in this “customer is always right” climate – because clearly, that’s not always the case.

If you aren’t ready to step in for your employees when things with customers get dicey, you probably aren’t management material.

More companies should realize that before offering promotions.

At least this person got it right!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store employee who refused to play “guess the price” without seeing the item in question.

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Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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