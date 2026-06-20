Clueless Customer Cornered a Mailman in a Grocery Store and Demanded He Help Her Shop

People often assume uniforms mean someone works there.

In this story, a man was delivering mail to a grocery store when a customer mistook him for an employee.

Even though his vest clearly showed a different store logo, the customer still asked for help at the self-checkout.

It was a simple task, so he’s not sure whether the customer was entitled or just plain lazy.

What do you think? Read the full story below to find out more.

Entitled or Lazy Self Checkout I work in a small hardware store next to a chain grocery store. One day, we got mail for their store manager. I volunteered to take it to them. I worked in the grocery store part time for one week. There were so many food violations that I quit.

This man was wearing shorts and a light colored shirt.

So, I told one of the cashiers, and he paged for the manager. I was waiting at the front of the self-checkout area. I was in my vest with my store logo and name tag. The grocery store had a somewhat strict dress code. They required dark pants and dark shirts. I think I was wearing shorts and a lighter shirt under my vest.

He was not sure whether the customer was entitled or just lazy.

A guy at the self-checkout asked me if I could put in his phone number for him. I replied by saying, “I don’t work here.” He just said, “Oh.” Then, he tapped in his phone number on the screen. I am not sure if he was lazy or entitled, but he definitely knew how to tap the screen.

Some customers think they can order anyone around, like they are their servants. Lol.

Like in this story, the customer clearly can tap his phone number on his own, yet he decided to ask OP to do it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.

Good thing OP wasn’t a pushover, eh? Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Short and simple.

Here’s an assumption.

And another one…

This person makes a valid point.

Finally, another honest opinion.

Apparently, wearing a vest can instantly make you a grocery store employee.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.