Cornered Over a Recess Feud, a School Volunteer Refused to Break the Rules for an Entitled Parent

Respecting school roles and student privacy is important in every campus setting.

In this story, a woman volunteer at an elementary school was confronted by a parent asking about his son’s recess issue.

She knew the reason behind the situation due to campus familiarity, but she was not authorized to share details.

Instead of explaining, she redirected the parent to the proper school office while maintaining confidentiality.

Isn’t that a nice move from her? Read the full story below to find out more.

I only look like a teacher. I’m really 85 and a retired volunteer I’m a volunteer at an elementary school. I wear what I want. I have a school logo lanyard prominently featuring my name and title: “Volunteer.” On my way back from an assembly, I was stopped by a parent. He wanted to know why his son was denied recess. He said his son was missing playing with his friends.

This woman decided to be polite instead of telling the truth to the parent.

Because the student is well known on campus for frequent rule infractions, I had knowledge of why. But in the interest of confidentiality and knowing my place, I only replied. “Sorry, I’m only a volunteer here. May I show you to the administration office?” I wanted to say, “Because your student throws rocks and he has no friends.” But I kept that in my head.

Some people are naturally nice. She did the right thing by staying in her lane, even if she knew more than she could say.

Good on you, OP! Not every question from a parent has a hallway answer. Lol.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who got promoted, then realized they set her replacement up to fail.

Let’s read the responses of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one has the opposite experience.

With age comes wisdom, says this one.

This person commends OP.

Finally, short and sweet.

Knowing the answer and sharing the answer are two very different skills.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store employee who refused to play “guess the price” without seeing the item in question.