June 17, 2026 at 9:21 pm

Cornered Over a Recess Feud, a School Volunteer Refused to Break the Rules for an Entitled Parent

by Heide Lazaro

Woman enjoying being a volunteer outdoors

Magnific/Reddit

Respecting school roles and student privacy is important in every campus setting.

In this story, a woman volunteer at an elementary school was confronted by a parent asking about his son’s recess issue.

She knew the reason behind the situation due to campus familiarity, but she was not authorized to share details.

Instead of explaining, she redirected the parent to the proper school office while maintaining confidentiality.

Isn’t that a nice move from her? Read the full story below to find out more.

I only look like a teacher. I’m really 85 and a retired volunteer

I’m a volunteer at an elementary school. I wear what I want.

I have a school logo lanyard prominently featuring my name and title: “Volunteer.”

On my way back from an assembly, I was stopped by a parent.

He wanted to know why his son was denied recess.

He said his son was missing playing with his friends.

This woman decided to be polite instead of telling the truth to the parent.

Because the student is well known on campus for frequent rule infractions, I had knowledge of why.

But in the interest of confidentiality and knowing my place, I only replied.

“Sorry, I’m only a volunteer here. May I show you to the administration office?”

I wanted to say, “Because your student throws rocks and he has no friends.”

But I kept that in my head.

Some people are naturally nice. She did the right thing by staying in her lane, even if she knew more than she could say.

Good on you, OP! Not every question from a parent has a hallway answer. Lol.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who got promoted, then realized they set her replacement up to fail.

Let’s read the responses of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 06 16 at 8.44.20 AM Cornered Over a Recess Feud, a School Volunteer Refused to Break the Rules for an Entitled Parent

This one has the opposite experience.

Screenshot 2026 06 16 at 8.44.48 AM Cornered Over a Recess Feud, a School Volunteer Refused to Break the Rules for an Entitled Parent

With age comes wisdom, says this one.

Screenshot 2026 06 16 at 8.45.12 AM Cornered Over a Recess Feud, a School Volunteer Refused to Break the Rules for an Entitled Parent

This person commends OP.

Screenshot 2026 06 16 at 8.45.37 AM Cornered Over a Recess Feud, a School Volunteer Refused to Break the Rules for an Entitled Parent

Finally, short and sweet.

Screenshot 2026 06 16 at 8.45.48 AM Cornered Over a Recess Feud, a School Volunteer Refused to Break the Rules for an Entitled Parent

Knowing the answer and sharing the answer are two very different skills.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store employee who refused to play “guess the price” without seeing the item in question.

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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
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