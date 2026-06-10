Couple Bonded Over Pokémon Cards, but Money Starts Causing Tension in the Hobby

There’s nothing more pure in this world than sharing a hobby with the person you love.

For years, this couple found joy in collecting Pokémon cards together. They had a familiar agreement: collect together, then give each other first pick of whatever they find.

But one day, the woman noticed an unsettling change in her husband. Instead of consulting her about his unwanted cards, he now just wanted to sell them off without her input. This isn’t the man she married.

She turns to Reddit to decide whether she should confront him or just let it go.

Keep reading for the full story.

WIBTAH if I confront my husband over Pokemon cards My husband and I are in our 30s, and Pokémon is important to both of us. It’s how we met.

But lately, there’s trouble in paradise.

But I’m having an issue with the way my husband is treating our shared interest. A little information here: he only keeps about 3 to 5 Pokémon as a collection and trades the rest.

She has a very different approach.

I, however, keep all my favorites in about 3 binders’ worth and then trade the rest. I collect all their card variants, including commons (cheap cards).

She’s very generous with her husband when it comes to these cards.

Whenever I open packs, I keep anything new for myself and then let him go through it. Anything he wants, I let him keep, and anything worth something that we both don’t want goes into a shared trade binder. This is important to the story.

The drama started when her husband didn’t repay her the same favor.

My husband typically does the same. However, this time around, he didn’t, and he got snappy with me and said these are all his cards to trade or sell. So here’s what happened. We found a bunch of his old binders. He had a lot of expensive cards.

So he got a little greedy.

There’s a trade show in town, and he wants to sell and trade it all. I was helping him sleeve everything (keep cards safe from damage) and saw he had some of my favorites, and they were new to my collection, so I asked if I could take them. He got super defensive and said no, they’re his and he’s going to do what he wants with them. Now they’re going into the binder for trading, but he’s holding onto them.

This seriously rubbed her the wrong way.

So the question is: WIBTA if I confronted him on this behavior when I never kept cards from him or used my cards to bargain with? I’ve always seen it as ours.

Sounds like this couple is no longer on the same page about a hobby that previously brought them together.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who homeschooled during the day and worked at night, only to have her employer try to change her schedule.

Reddit is sure to have some thoughts.

Even if the husband ultimately chose not to share, he could have communicated better.

A larger conversation is definitely in order here.

This user agrees there are deeper issues at play.

This commenter finds the husband’s behavior a little shady.

The most concerning part about this story has nothing to do with the cards themselves, but the breakdown of communication between a couple who used to be unstoppable.

They had something good going with their shared hobby, but for her husband, something changed — and he’s not being upfront about that.

If this is going to last, the two need to get to the bottom of this conflict so they can get back to their shared joy.

Pokémon brought them together, but now its threatening to pull them apart.