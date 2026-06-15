Cousin Living Rent-Free Picked a Fight Over Overnight Guests — Now Neither of Them Is Speaking

When you are living with a roommate, you need to have rules in place regarding things like how and when you can have overnight guests over.

What would you do if your cousin, who was also your roommate (without paying rent) asked to have her boyfriend overnight, and you told her it was fine as long as he left first thing in the morning, but the next morning he still didn’t leave?

That is what the young lady in this story is dealing with, and even after directly asking her to have him leave, she still refused. Now the two aren’t speaking with each other, and she is wondering if she was out of line.

Personally, I’m not sure if she can really tell her cousin if and when she can have friends over. Maybe it is time for one of them to move out.

AITA for not letting my apartment mate’s bf to sleep over? So I (21f) live in my parents apartment for university together with my cousin (20f).

This seems pretty normal.

Around two months ago she started dating this man she met on tinder who, sometimes, comes over and sleeps here. Two days ago he came over like usual and eventually, late in the evening, my cousin came to me and asked for permission to let him sleep here as well, to which I agreed only if he left first thing when they wake up after breakfast.

If he is in her room, why is it any of this girl’s business?

The night passes and I wake up, then hear them having breakfast and go back into the bedroom. After 2 hours I text my cousin and ask her when her boyfriend is leaving, to which she replied that he wanted to order some pizza and eat it here.

I get that this can be uncomfortable, but she is allowed to have friends over.

To which I again agreed but told her to make him leave after the pizza; mostly because I wanted to take a shower and honestly didn’t feel comfortable enough to take one with him in the house (we’re not very close), plus I had to take some underwear and clothes to change from the bedroom, where they stayed constantly. After another hour or so I see that he hasn’t left yet, while some friends were supposed to arrive to my apartment in 20 mins to study for an exam, so I texted her again and let her know that I wanted him out of the apartment before my friends arrive.

There is no reason to be rude.

She asked me why I didn’t want to take a shower and told me that she could bring me some clothes, to which I replied that I was not comfortable to take a shower with him in the apartment and that I wanted to wait for him to leave before taking some clothes, to which she replied “you can wait for a long time.” The translation doesn’t really fit much but the original phrase was “asteapta mult si bine” in romanian.

Are there any set rules about not being able to have people over?

Honestly that made me angrier than the whole situation and I felt very disrespected, especially since me and my parents let her live here without making her pay rent (it’s a pretty expensive city), so I texted her back saying “ok, but he won’t be sleeping here ever again”. After not speaking to each other for a day, today she asked me what that last message was about and we had a fight where she told me that she isn’t comfortable when my friends come over (even though 1- she never told me and 2- they are also her friends) and that since it’s “my house” I should start doing everything in it.

I can see why her roommate is upset.

Then she simply stormed off and slammed the door and we haven’t talked since. So AITA for prohibiting her boyfriend to sleep over and for saying that the apartment is mine and not hers? AITA?

Honestly, she kind of is out of line for this. This is her roommate’s home too, and she should be able to have friends over as long as they are respectful. If she doesn’t like that, she can ask her friend to move out within a reasonable amount of time.

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Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

The house isn’t hers, though.

This is really the most important question.

I don’t think either of them are paying rent.

Except it isn’t her home. It is her parents’ home.

She did agree to have him leave. So, that is a good point.

Just because she isn’t paying rent doesn’t mean she has no rights at all. She should be treated as any other roommate, and that means she can have friends over if she wants.

Her parents can decide to ask her to find somewhere else to live if they want, but it isn’t up to this young lady. I’m sure neither she nor the cousin is paying rent.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.