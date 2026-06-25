Trapped in a Suburban Hell: Home Office Ruined by “Disturbing” Upstairs Noises While Indifferent Landlord Ignores the Cries for Help

There are some days I’m really glad that I live in a house without any attached walls to other neighbors, and this is one of those days. But even when I used to live in an apartment with neighbors upstairs, downstairs, or beside me, I never had any horrible neighbors. I guess I’ve always been pretty lucky. Sure, I’d hear noise from nearby apartments sometimes, but nothing annoying or disturbing.

In this story, one person describes a horrible situation with the upstairs neighbor who is not only loud but kind of scary-sounding. She has done things that would freak most people out.

Their landlord is zero help, and the downstairs neighbors aren’t sure how to handle the situation.

Let’s read all the details.

erratic (+creepy) neighbor threatening our sanity, enabled by our mansion-dwelling landlord Partner and I have lived here 2 months (old shared house) and it’s miserable due to the upstairs tenant who’s apparently lived here 5 years. She introduced herself by stealing our patio furniture and we chose to believe good intent, were super gracious about it and took our stuff back. Afterward she continued to cross our patio, leave personal items, nonstop daily noise—stomping, yelling on the phone, singing, clapping for long periods of time, blasting music. I work from home.

Yikes! This is creepy.

This is the neighbor who left a red wax spellwork object on our patio. I’m all for spirituality and magick but we hear the most bizarre things coming from upstairs and she seems to talk in multiple voices or as if possessed sometimes. Paired with her erratic behavior it’s super creepy. She’ll chant as her voice progressively rises until she sobs and whispers and then in minutes is right back to singing and laughing.

The landlord doesn’t seem helpful at all.

My leaving a friendly note about the noise, exploded into her standing outside our door screaming and raging for almost an hour, leaving multiple notes saying we don’t belong here, setting up a camera to film us inside our home, and accusing me of tampering with her garden (which is essentially on our patio—I removed broken glass and literal garbage from the area and that was IT). We sent our landlord a detailed explanation of everything that had happened, along with pictures of the notes and some recorded examples of loud noise disturbances. His response? “Sorry you’re going through that” and that he knew about the situation because she called him really upset about the note I left and that she’s trying her best to be quiet. And that’s it. That’s all we hear.

It’s not getting any better.

We’ve tried to live our lives (inside, instantly gave up on our nice patio) but weeks later I still can’t work. She interrupts professional meetings, she’s shouting and clanging around overhead while I’m speaking to clients. So I send another one to the LL, emphasizing that we don’t want to cause any issues but nothing has changed here. I was respectful and kept it concise. Sent more videos that clearly show something’s not right here. It’s been almost 48 hours and he’s ignoring me and she is carrying on as normal, I’m absolutely losing my mind.

The other neighbors don’t sound much better.

Further Context: the listing for the place was inaccurate, plus we had address and utility complications upon move-in and when my partner contacted our LL for the first time the LL essentially told him not to bother him, to contact our maintenance guy instead (who we didn’t know existed). We had met the previous tenant who assured us it was so quiet and perfect for remote work. And we had no idea we’d be sharing the small yard with ALL the neighbors. It’s a free-for-all. The family next door hangs around outside our windows and they’re obnoxious too (like the mom encouraging her kids to go up to my window WHERE I’M WORKING, clearly visible, and scare my cat off her perch). Their kids and pets run across our patio/the garden constantly. It’s like a giant daycare.

This isn’t the way they want to live.

We keep our windows covered almost all the time now. We don’t use the patio we paid for. Our LL lives in a ridiculously gigantic mansion, as it turns out. But lets new tenants suffer in a lawless commune. I am constantly crashing out every day, hear our upstairs neighbor over noise cancelling headphones, can’t focus, can’t breathe, and have felt unsafe here since her violent tantrum at our doors.

I’d move out. Surely, they could break their lease without consequences since the description was inaccurate.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who was in love with her dream house – and then spring came and her neighbor’s trees caused her to question the purchase.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person suggests moving.

Another person suggests making it the landlord’s problem.

Here’s another vote for moving.

The apartment wasn’t what they expected. The neighbors are horrible, and they can’t work in peace or even use their own patio. If the landlord would do something about these problems, that would be great. Since he won’t, there doesn’t seem to be any choice but to move.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.