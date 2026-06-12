Customer Calls Insurance Company Seeking Refund, but Realizes She Contacted the Wrong One

Imagine working in a call center for an insurance company. What would you think if a customer called demanding that you give her money back?

In this story, one call center rep is in this exact situation, and she didn’t think that request was too unusual at first. Then, she pulled up the customer’s policy and realized she couldn’t help her.

Keep reading for the full story including the customer’s crazy reaction.

We can’t refund you money we didn’t take XXL I was working in an insurance call center at 9pm for a smaller insurance company that I’ll call “spooky” . Angry customer “AC” and M for me. M : Thank you for calling spooky insurance customer care how may I help you? AC: You need to put my money back right now! I told ya’all you couldn’t have it and you took it any way!

She looks into it.

M: I’d be happy to take a look into that may I have your policy number or would you like me to look it up by your name? Side note it is common for us to get calls about not stoping a draft and withdrawing funds when we aren’t supposed to , darn human error . AC: I don’t have that memorized! Shouldn’t you know my policy number ?! Isn’t that your job? M: I’d be happy to look it up for you what is your name and zip code. (Look up old policy from 10 years ago verify no other polices for her) well you haven’t had insurance with spooky insurance for 10 years so we did not take any money out of your account.

The customer is insistent.

AC: yes you did! And you are gonna put it back in right now! M: This is spooky insurance company I think you have us confused with someone else AC: I know who I called you took my money I want it back! M: Okay why don’t you send me a screen shot of your bank statement .

She looks at the screenshot.

AC: okay but then you are putting that money back you had no right to take MY money! M: (open up screen shot) how much was the charge for? AC : you should know you took the money! Idiots taking 200.00 out of my account with out permission!

She noticed the problem right away.

M: (find the charge) okay so you see where it says “other larger insurance company”? AC: yes M: well we are spooky insurance company AC: so!

How does the customer not understand at this point?

M: well we didn’t take your money cause you don’t have insurance with us you have it with other larger insurance company AC: I don’t care who took it you have to put the money back M: I don’t work for other larger insurance company so I can’t put it back AC: you lying! You had no right to take that money so put it back

She refused to let the circular argument continue.

M: if you want your money back you have to call other larger insurance company AC: no, I want you to give me back my money. M: I can’t because I don’t work for them, so you should call them, good bye -click I would think that the name of the other insurance company on her bank statement would have given her a better idea of who to call …

Does that crazy customer think that all insurance companies are the same despite the name? Her logic was completely illogical!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

A hotel worker weighs in.

Another insurance employee shares their experience.

This person did the right thing.

This person can relate.

Calling the wrong company is a huge waste of time.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel worker who doesn’t want to let guests reserve handicapped parking spots in advance.