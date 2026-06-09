‘Cut It Down!’: Pushy Neighbor Outraged After Grandma Calls His Bluff With a Property Surveyor

Imagine living next door to a neighbor who likes to complain a lot. What would you do if the neighbor asked you to cut down the hedge separating your properties? Would you do it or refuse?

In this story, one grandmother is in this situation, and she decides to hire a surveyor to find the property line. That would make all the difference when determining whose property the hedge is actually on.

It’s always a good idea to hire a surveyor if you’re thinking about putting up a fence, hedge or something else to separate the properties. It’s surprising how many people don’t know where the property line is. Many times the property line is actually several feet away from where the neighbors thought it was.

This is another story where the property line wasn’t where the neighbors thought it was. Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Uproot the hedge? Let’s just double check My grandmother lives in a city neighborhood where the houses are fairly close to each other. She has always had a problem with her sour neighbor complaining about one thing or another. So, one day her neighbor notifies her that she believes that the hedge running down the property line separating the two driveways is on her land and she wants my grandmother to cut it down. Seems a little stupid as the the hedge provides a small amount of privacy between the two homes and benefits both parties.

Grandma was smart to hire a surveyor.

So, my grandmother has no choice but to comply with her wish but first she hires a surveyor to come and determine exactly where the property line is. Turns out that the hedge is indeed on my grandmothers property. It also reveals that the neighbors garage is two feet over the property line onto my grandmothers property.

Here’s how the story worked out.

The look on her neighbors face when she gets the report and is informed that she has to tear down her garage was worth the price of the survey. They eventually settled and in the interest of peace my grandmother allowed her to buy the land on her property for several thousand dollars.

I wish she had made the neighbor tear down the garage!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about people who refuse to cut down more trees for their neighbor’s water view after already capitulating once.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I think she should’ve made them tear down the garage too.

Mmmmm, mini Snickers!

This person wouldn’t have caved.

Most people would’ve forced the neighbor to tear down the garage.

That neighbor really did luck out that the grandmother didn’t make her tear down the garage. I would’ve savored every second of that garage getting torn down, and I would’ve put up an even bigger hedge on the property line. That sour neighbor didn’t deserve any leeway.

This story is a great reminder to always make sure you know where the property line is before building anything on your property including a hedge or a garage and especially a fence. While good fences make good neighbors, knowing where the property line is means that no neighbor gets upset later on.