Dad Took His Kids to Play at a Park Near a Church Wedding, but a Man Then Tried to Steal the Bride in the Parking Lot

You know that line in a wedding where the person performing the ceremony says “speak now or forever hold your peace”? That’s when anyone who wants to stop the wedding is supposed to speak up.

Have you ever been to a wedding where someone actually spoke up at this time? I haven’t. In fact, the only example of something like this happening that I’ve seen was in the animated movie Shrek.

In this story, one dad takes his kids to the park, and there’s a wedding going on at a church nearby. While watching his kids play, he also sees something crazy happen at the church. A guy shows up who is clearly trying to steal the bride!

It was quite interesting for the dad to watch this all play out from the playground!

Let’s read all about what he saw.

Dad’s Story of a Guy Who Tried (and failed) to Steal the Bride Okay, so this is my dad’s story. It’s actually his favorite story too. He tells it every chance he gets. So, this took place in the 90’s. I was five-years-old. My dad had off from work and the weather was nice, so he decided to take my siblings and me to the park. Now, across the street from the park was a church. If there was ever a bunch of cars surrounding it, it was either a holiday or a funeral. Today, there were a bunch of cars, but judging from the décor, it seemed like it was actually a wedding going on.

Dad saw a lot of drama going on at the church.

We go to play in the playground. Dad sits at a bench, keeping an eye on us and enjoying nature. He hears organ music playing from the church. Then he hears something else. A car’s engine roaring. Then tires screeching as this Audi swerves into the parking lot and parks sloppily. Then this guy quickly gets out and starts hastily decorating the car with ribbons and flowers, and tying empty cans on strings to the bumper. Then he puts a banner on the trunk that reads, “JUST STOLE THE BRIDE, SUCKERS!” The guy then tidies himself up and marches into the church. Like he dramatically pushed open the doors and everything.

This sounds better than a movie. It was a real cliffhanger for awhile.

Dad is just watching in silence the whole time. We’re still off playing, completely oblivious. Like dad seriously can’t believe what he just saw. Was this really happening? Was this guy trying to go The Graduate on the new couple? Dad was just at the edge of his seat, waiting to see what happens next. He has no idea who this guy is, or who’s even getting married. All he knew was he badly needed to see what happened next.

Eventually, the church doors opened again.

After forty minutes of nothing, the doors creak open and out trudges the guy. His head hanging down, his shoulders slumped. He gets into the car and sits there for a minute, before breaking down crying. And he just stayed there, crying away. A bit later, the doors fly open and out comes the newly weds and their guests, throwing confetti as they get into their car and drive away. Dunno if anyone noticed him still parked there, because dad doesn’t remember anyone acknowledging him.

Dad wishes he knew more about the situation.

Dad never found out the context of what exactly happened, since he had no idea who any of these people were nor had he any desire to go snooping. But the fact that this guy had a banner bragging about stealing the bride was enough for dad to assume he wasn’t the hero of this story. To this day, it makes dad’s list of “Things He Wishes He Could Have Seen First-Hand”.

That would be crazy to witness!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who closed his bank account after being told his initial transaction didn’t qualify him for free parking.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I’m glad he didn’t miss the ending!

This person has a question.

Another person thinks they know why the dad loves telling the story so much.

This person shares their favorite part of the story.

It is interesting to think what went on inside the church for 40 minutes while the guy who was trying to steal the bride was inside. Did he sit there quietly and say “I object”? Did he storm in and make a big fuss? Did someone stop him at the door?

There are a lot of possibilities of what exactly may have occurred inside the church, but I’m definitely glad the dad saw how the story ended. I could almost picture him telling his kids to keep playing because he didn’t want to leave until the drama played out.