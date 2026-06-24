Dog Owner’s Elevator Routine Triggers Conflict With Other Reactive Dogs in the Building

I bet some people look forward to condo living so they won’t have to deal with noisy dogs. They’re wrong!

Check out why Fido and Fluffy are causing some strife.

AITA for always making my neighbors dogs bark really late at night? I live in an apartment complex, which means that when my dog goes to the bathroom, we have to take the elevator downstairs to the ground floor because he refuses to poop on a pee pad indoors. Plus he’s just too big for it too.

I dread this situation when I eventually move into a condo. I think the other dog is the root of it.

He’s well trained, and he’s got a bell that he’ll boop with his nose whenever he needs to pee/poop and I bring him down. He also has a sensitive stomach, so sometimes he gets diarrhea or just needs to go poop at odd times. My neighbors have dogs that always bark at my dog. They also always bark at delivery people.

I hadn’t anticipated this particular problem! Now I’m kind of scared. What if the neighbor gets aggressive?

This isn’t a problem during the day, because frankly neither me nor my dog cares about other dogs barking at us, especially when they’re behind a door. The issue is sometimes my dog needs to go late at night – like 11 pm or midnight, or very rarely in the early hours of the morning at 2 or 3 am. We are not noisy. We just walk quietly to the elevator, but my neighbors dogs will always know and they start going OFF and barking madly. It’s super loud. It will wake the entire home up.

At least her dog sounds well behaved and super cute. I’d circulate a petition people can sign saying your dog doesn’t bother them.

My dog never barks back. We will set off the barking going down, and then we’ll set it off again coming back home. My neighbors get upset about this. I understand that it’s very unpleasant being woken up late at night / early in the morning, but if my dog needs to go he needs to go. So I’ve refused to stop, or change my dog’s bathroom habits, because I don’t see why I should or even how I should without affecting his health. AITA for setting my neighbors dogs off at night, and doing nothing to stop it?

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who was in love with her dream house – and then spring came and her neighbor’s trees caused her to question the purchase.

Here is what folks are saying.

I ask this question to myself. I’ve met so many people who take on guilt that isn’t theres and it breaks my heart!

People like this will always find something to complain about. I feel for OP.

It’s so absurd that these even needs to be explained.

This needs to be on a t-shirt!

Right?! I was thinking she sounds like a fantastic dog mom and her dog sounds lovely. He’d be welcome to come to my condo if I had one!

Responsible dog owner takes her dog out, but the neighbors get barking mad when their reactive dog barks at it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at his wit’s end with the noise from next door.