Her Dog Bit Him and He Never Reported It — Now She’s Demanding He Text Her Every Time He Leaves the House

Most people would agree that if your dog gets loose and bites someone badly enough to need stitches, the bare minimum response is to take responsibility and make sure it doesn’t happen again.

You’d secure your yard, maybe apologize profusely, and count yourself lucky the other person didn’t file a formal complaint.

But in this story, the dog owner who was injured faced ridiculous demands from the neighbor who couldn’t manage to keep her dog on a leash. Now, he’s expected to personally text the neighbor every time he plans to leave the house.

This neighbor clearly doesn’t understand how accountability works — and Reddit has some strong opinions on that.

Keep reading for the full story!

AITAH for not calling my neighbor before I walk my dogs? So I, 34M, walk my dogs every morning around 6. Every morning about a year ago when I was walking my dogs, my neighbor’s dog got out their yard.

That’s when chaos struck.

My German Shepherd and her dog, I believe is a bully mix, started getting into it, and so I tried separating them. I didn’t know what to do at the time. So when I was trying, her dog bit my thumb and I had to go get stitches.

This dog owner decided to be kinder than his neighbor deserved and not make a fuss.

I didn’t file any complaints or anything cuz I figured it was an accident.

But the neighbor continues to be the worst.

So roll into a couple months ago. I’m walking the dogs and she stops me and she yells, not like mad yelling but just loud. She was in her yard, I’m in the middle of the street. And she goes, “I need to talk to you, we need to work out a time when you’re walking.”

But this dog owner thinks this is blowing things way out of proportion.

In my head I’m like, I take 5 seconds to cross your house. Mind you, she’s not out every morning either, or at least at the times I go to walk.

This is a higher level of involvement than he ever signed up for.

But I feel like I shouldn’t have to text her, plus I don’t want her to have my number. The other day she yelled, “You’re supposed to text me,” but I left my house at like 5:40 that day and I yelled, “I left early.” AITA for not calling?

What fantasy world is this neighbor living in?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about some renters who moved out and left their apartment in the same state of disarray they’d found it in when they moved in.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

Considering her track record, it’s pretty rich for this neighbor to be critiquing anyone else’s behavior.

This neighbor should really be more focused on her own dog.

It’s hard to imagine a more entitled neighbor.

This user thinks a report should have been made a long time ago.

Walking past someone’s house on a public sidewalk at dawn shouldn’t require a permission slip, but here we are.

This neighbor had one job after her dog bit someone: make sure it couldn’t happen again. Fix the fence, reinforce the gate, do whatever it takes to keep her animal contained.

Instead, she outsourced her problem to the guy who already took stitches to the thumb without complaint.

Demanding he text her before every walk is peak “your emergency is not my responsibility” energy, except somehow she’s got it backward.

He’s not the liability here. He’s just a guy walking his dogs.

If she wants to prevent another incident, the answer is on her side of the property line, not his.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who was in love with her dream house – and then spring came and her neighbor’s trees caused her to question the purchase.