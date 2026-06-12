Employee Agreed to a Small Group Gift for Their Manager, but Refuses to Contribute After Coworker Ups the Price

Group contributions to gifts at work should be clear and agreed upon by everyone.

The following story is about an employee who agreed to contribute in their manager’s gift and paid his share right away.

But the organizer later decided to buy something more expensive and pressured everyone to contribute more.

Uncomfortable with the change, he made a different choice.

Can you guess what, and would you have made the same decision? Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for removing my name from a group gift after my coworkers changed the plan? At my workplace, a few coworkers organized a group gift for our manager’s birthday. The original plan was simple. Everyone who wanted to participate would chip in a small amount for a gift card and a card. I agreed and sent my contribution right away.

This employee wanted to stick to the original plan.

A couple of days later, the organizer messaged the group. They said they decided to upgrade the gift to something more expensive. They asked everyone to send additional money. I replied saying I would prefer to stick with the original plan. That is what I agreed to. A few others said the same thing.

He asked the organizer to remove his name and refund the money he had contributed.

The organizer said it would look bad if some people did not contribute equally. They started listing names of people who had not sent the extra money yet, including my name. I was not comfortable with that. I asked them to remove my name from the group gift entirely. I also asked them to refund my original contribution.

Some coworkers told him he made things more complicated.

They pushed back and said it would be awkward to remove my name because the gift had already been planned. I insisted. Eventually, they refunded me and took my name off. Now, a couple of coworkers are saying I made things unnecessarily complicated. They said I should have just gone along with it to avoid tension.

Now, he’s wondering if he should have just agreed with the new plan.

From my perspective, I agreed to one thing. They changed it after the fact. AITA for withdrawing from the group gift? They increased the amount without everyone agreeing.

Giving gifts is always optional, and in his case, he agreed to join but wanted to stick with the gift card.

If the organizer wanted to change the plan, they should have asked the group first before deciding for themselves.

What OP did was reasonable, but his coworkers turned it into a bigger issue than it needed to be.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.

Do you agree? Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives a similar remark.

Here’s an honest opinion from this person.

A birthday card is enough, says this person.

Finally, short and simple.

If the price changes mid-plan, don’t be surprised when people change their minds.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who is told to work a holiday without overtime pay, and how they ended up getting their money.