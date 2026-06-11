Employee Helps User Who Can’t Save PDF Files, but Finds the Real Problem After Remotely Controlling Her PC

Small mistakes can cause surprisingly big tech problems.

In this story, an employee handled a ticket from a user who couldn’t save documents as PDF files.

The issue kept happening randomly, and emails back and forth didn’t solve anything.

When he finally saw how the user actually saves their files, the real problem became very clear.

Read the full story below to find out more.

Why can’t I save as PDF? I got a ticket from a user complaining that she could not save documents from a third-party website as a .pdf. She sent a screenshot of several documents saved as a .a file type. I have no experience with this website, so I gave her instructions on how to print to PDF. No response.

This man was unsure why the user’s files wouldn’t save as a .pdf.

I emailed her again, asking if she was still having the issue. No response. After no response to the third email, I closed the ticket. She reopened it the next day. She said it is hard to respond because it only happens infrequently. Now, I am banging my head against the wall. Why would print to PDF randomly save the document as a .a file?

He remotely controlled the user’s computer and witnessed what she did.

Finally, she calls in while the problem is happening. I remote into her computer. I ask her to show me the steps she uses to save. She does print to PDF, then she goes to the file name. It is “travel 12.15.2026.a”.

She clarified that it was how she names files.

Me: Why did you type .a at the end of the file? Her: It is part of my naming scheme. Me… Users will never cease to amaze me.

Okay, that was both frustrating and hilarious. Lol. At least he found out what the problem really was.

Sometimes, the tech issue isn’t exactly what you expect. And yeah, you really can’t make this stuff up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT department who keeps receiving tickets for a company that was previously spun off.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Lol. Here’s a funny comment.

This user shares a similar experience.

This one gives their personal thought.

Another person chimes in.

Finally, here’s a related concern.

Before blaming the system, maybe double-check what you typed.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT worker who logged on early to fix something simple, and discovered a system-wide cyber attack instead.