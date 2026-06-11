June 11, 2026 at 1:46 pm

Employee Helps User Who Can’t Save PDF Files, but Finds the Real Problem After Remotely Controlling Her PC

by Heide Lazaro

Woman in the office having a problem in front of her laptop

Pexels/Reddit

Small mistakes can cause surprisingly big tech problems.

In this story, an employee handled a ticket from a user who couldn’t save documents as PDF files.

The issue kept happening randomly, and emails back and forth didn’t solve anything.

When he finally saw how the user actually saves their files, the real problem became very clear.

Read the full story below to find out more.

Why can’t I save as PDF?

I got a ticket from a user complaining that she could not save documents from a third-party website as a .pdf.

She sent a screenshot of several documents saved as a .a file type.

I have no experience with this website, so I gave her instructions on how to print to PDF.

No response.

This man was unsure why the user’s files wouldn’t save as a .pdf.

I emailed her again, asking if she was still having the issue. No response.

After no response to the third email, I closed the ticket. She reopened it the next day.

She said it is hard to respond because it only happens infrequently.

Now, I am banging my head against the wall.

Why would print to PDF randomly save the document as a .a file?

He remotely controlled the user’s computer and witnessed what she did.

Finally, she calls in while the problem is happening.

I remote into her computer. I ask her to show me the steps she uses to save.

She does print to PDF, then she goes to the file name.

It is “travel 12.15.2026.a”.

She clarified that it was how she names files.

Me: Why did you type .a at the end of the file?

Her: It is part of my naming scheme.

Me…

Users will never cease to amaze me.

Okay, that was both frustrating and hilarious. Lol. At least he found out what the problem really was.

Sometimes, the tech issue isn’t exactly what you expect. And yeah, you really can’t make this stuff up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT department who keeps receiving tickets for a company that was previously spun off.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Lol. Here’s a funny comment.

Screenshot 2026 06 09 at 12.24.12 PM Employee Helps User Who Can’t Save PDF Files, but Finds the Real Problem After Remotely Controlling Her PC

This user shares a similar experience.

Screenshot 2026 06 09 at 12.36.02 PM Employee Helps User Who Can’t Save PDF Files, but Finds the Real Problem After Remotely Controlling Her PC

This one gives their personal thought.

Screenshot 2026 06 09 at 12.36.23 PM Employee Helps User Who Can’t Save PDF Files, but Finds the Real Problem After Remotely Controlling Her PC

Another person chimes in.

Screenshot 2026 06 09 at 12.36.55 PM Employee Helps User Who Can’t Save PDF Files, but Finds the Real Problem After Remotely Controlling Her PC

Finally, here’s a related concern.

Screenshot 2026 06 09 at 12.37.20 PM Employee Helps User Who Can’t Save PDF Files, but Finds the Real Problem After Remotely Controlling Her PC

Before blaming the system, maybe double-check what you typed.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT worker who logged on early to fix something simple, and discovered a system-wide cyber attack instead.

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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
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