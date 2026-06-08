Employee Pretends to Be the Manager With Clients, Leading to Immediate Termination

When you hire someone to join your company, you need to be able to trust that they will work honestly and do their best.

What would you do if one of your employees had been lying to customers and claiming to be the manager when he is not?

That is what happened at the company in this story, so the manager fired him on the spot, but now he is wondering if he reacted too strongly.

AITA I fired someone for pretending to be the manager So, I’m the manager of a construction company set up by my parents before they retired a few years ago and although I’m relatively young to be running it (28), I think I’m doing pritty well.

What a great opportunity.

Around 6 months ago a friend on my father’s lost his job and because of his age (mid 50s) he was having trouble finding other work so I was asked to give him a job. So I did because I knew the guy had a lot of experience in the area.

This is not going well.

As soon as he started I noticed him either not listening to me or just rolling his eyes when ever I took charge and he would occasionally make comments like “I know what I’m doing” and “I’ve been doing this longer then you. But I ignored this because I figured it must be hard for him to be taking orders from someone almost half his age so I mostly ignored it…until yesterday.

I doubt that this was just an honest mistake.

Yesterday I was having a few issues with one of our clients (nothing major we just couldn’t decide on the best way to procide with the job) and he suddenly comes out with “Achually can I just talk to your boss so I can make sure theres no misunderstandings?” So I slightly surprised respond with “Oh sorry if I never made it clear but I’m the manager”

I can’t believe this guy has been lying about it.

And his face instantly turned in to a glare and he said “Common kid dont try and pull that I’m fully aware that hes the manager” and he pointed straight to my father’s friend. At this point I ask the client if that man had been saying hes the manager.

What a way to thank him for getting a job.

He confirmed that he had been under the assumption that he was since the start of the job and he had also been discussing details of the job with him as well. So as you can expect I go and talk to my fathers friend and ask him if hes been pretending to be in charge.

What an absolute jerk.

And he didn’t even denay it and started trying to claim that he knows how to run a company better anyway. So, I fired him on the spot infrount of all the other staff and the client. And now I’m getting the 3rd degree from both parents. So did I over react or what? AITA?

No, what the guy did was dishonest and shows that he is not at all trustworthy.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a hardworking employee whose management refuses to give them one single break.

Keep reading to see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

Here is someone who says he did the right thing.

Hopefully the parents will take his side in the future.

This commenter says the employee was a liability.

Firing him publicly actually makes sense in this situation.

This commenter thinks he deserved to be fired.

When an employee is dishonest, they need to be fired.