‘I Already Quit — Now What?’: Kitchen Worker Fears Retaliation During His Final Two Weeks at a Toxic Job

Work environments can become stressful when coworkers create a negative atmosphere.

In this story, an employee worked in a kitchen where the weekday staff constantly complained and criticized others.

He planned to move to a new job and submitted his notice to his supervisor.

But now, he’s worried about how the staff will treat him before he leaves.

Check out the full details below.

Two weeks’ notice, retaliatory weekday staff I work in food service four days a week. I typically include weekends. The weekday staff in the kitchen are pretty toxic. They complain about each other when someone is not around. They constantly discuss how “slow and lazy” the younger weekend staff are.

This employee will be moving to a new job.

The mood for the day relies entirely on the attitude of the manager. This is the main reason why I have reduced myself to four days a week. I finally got a new job lined up. For legal reasons, I have been needing a new job anyway. Everyone knew I was bound to leave soon. I have been telling them for months.

His supervisor informed the weekday staff about his resignation.

I put my notice in recently. I informed my supervisor. He then discussed it with the weekday staff. He told them I was happy to go. The weekday staff instantly went on ranting. They talked about how the younger staff do not listen. This was as usual.

He’s afraid that they might start treating him badly.

My main issue, though, is that I am afraid. They might start treating me especially badly. They know I am on my way out anyway. My two weeks is contractual. I cannot just walk out if they start verbally mistreating me. They tend to be indirect with it. The store manager probably would not be on my side either.

Now, he’s unsure how to make his remaining time bearable.

I have an undisclosed disability. I tend to take a bit longer to close alone at the end of the day. I try really hard to keep up with everyone before then. Any advice for making this remaining time bearable? Should I just keep my mouth shut and do as I am told? Should I not give them the reactions they want?

It sounds like he already knows the workplace culture is the problem, not him.

With only a short time left, keeping things professional and avoiding unnecessary conflicts is probably the easiest path.

Sometimes, the best response to workplace negativity is refusing to carry it with you to your next job.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

Do you agree? Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Indeed, right?

This person makes a valid point.

Don’t sweat it, says this person.

Finally, this comment makes sense, too.

Not every battle is worth fighting, especially when you’re already on your way out.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who rejects a low contract offer and leaves the company instead.