Entitled Woman Parks Her Vehicle in a Loading Zone, so a Delivery Driver Blocks Her In and Calls a Tow Truck

Imagine being a delivery driver who drivers a semi truck. What would you do if a car was parking in the loading zone? Would you try to squeeze in anyway, wait until they leave to unload your delivery, or call a tow truck?

In this story, one delivery driver is in this situation, and he is not about to let the entitled woman who parked in the loading zone get away with it! In fact, he is determined to make her pay for her mistake.

The situation escalates more when a garbage truck really blocks her in, and the tow truck driver’s reaction was pretty awesome!

But the entitled woman’s reaction when she realized what happened? Well, as you can imagine, she was not happy. Keep reading for all the details.

Maam, No parking in the loading zone. I was delivering to a larger mixed retail strip mall in a Toronto suburb. The place doesn’t have a rear delivery area so by design there is blocked off areas on the side of the complex to allow delivery vehicles, garbage, and couriers access to unload during the day. The place also has a medical center next door. That medical center charges for parking; the strip mall doesn’t. So enterprising cheap people will park and walk over, even though a multitude of signs prohibiting the practice are plastered all over the lot.

Some people park in the loading zone even though they really shouldn’t.

So the complication is that loading area is closest to the medical arts building, has parking lines laid down but is signed No Parking – Loading Zone 0800-1700. Mon-Fri Dozens of cube trucks use this lot daily for their needs, however it’s not often that a full sized semi (Me) has to use it. I need every inch of that lot to position properly so that I can get the freight off and on my merry way. Often I’ll arrive and there is a single car or two occupying a space. They are a bother but can be negotiated around easily. On this morning I rolling into the lot when a full sized Escalade pulls in behind me, and parks right beside the loading ramp in the one spot that absolutely ruins my approach. There is literally 50 spots in the loading zone to choose, and like 500 spots in the actual parking lot.

The driver didn’t care if she was in the way.

I rolled down my window and motioned I need to use the ramp. Now most self-aware self-conscious people would get the hint. Nope Mrs. SelfImportant decided that she’s parked, y’all can deal, unloads her booger eaters into the stroller and obviously ignores me as I’m protesting her parking choice. My parting shot “Great example you are setting for your kids lady” Earned me some shade and a casual obscured middle finger salute.

But he wasn’t going to let her get away with that.

Fine then! I have nothing but time on my hands, rushing around and in a hurry I can solve that for you! Called the towing number on the sign, says they are less than an hour out. Then called my store contact who spotted my reversing, he also called the towing company to complain, with an extra pair of eyes I placed my truck inches from her back bumper; snapped a couple cell pics for liability coverage and started unloading. Then Karma came calling: Self addressed to Mrs. SelfImportant. A compactor garbage truck came through to empty out the malls bins a little over to the right of Mrs. SelfImportant parking spot. After some eye rolls from the garbage truck driver, the empty bin miraculously managed to end up blocking her only path of escape after my tight squeeze parking. Oh crap she’s hemmed in now!

The tow truck finally arrived.

So I got a crew of guys unloading me, we’re all anxious knowing that it is gonna hit the fan. Finally the fruits of our labour ripen. The tow truck arrives, looks at the situation we’ve created and is nothing but laughs, he’s snapping pictures of the mess. He dollies the wheels of the Escalade and slides it perfectly out and onto his flatbed, 10 minutes and he’s gone. Security arrived during the tow out and remained.

Here’s what happened when the entitled driver returned.

Sure enough 90 minutes after leaving Mrs. SelfImportant is returning from the Medical Center rugrats in tow. Goes from 0 to righteous nuclear indignation in an instant, DEMANDS to know where her car is. One of the guys unloading me hollers “Oh the one blocking the ramp, it’s towed” Her phone is out in an instant videoing us claiming harassment, theft, damages. She’s on 911 in a flash accusing the us of stealing her car.

The police were on his side.

Security quickly intervened and in the most professionally condescending tone possible explain the signs, the tow away loading zone, and the contact for the company who towed it. The Regions finest in blue show up and take over; I give a quick statement and the officers basically says “Ahh a civil matter.” She ends up relenting defeated and a taxi is called. I wrap up unloading my truck under her murderous stare. So I’m rolling out and on my way, and I get a text from my dispatcher. “You stealing peoples cars now?”

Hopefully, she’ll pay attention to the no parking signs next time.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about renters who proved the “legal” parking spaces just weren’t going to work.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person would’ve been satisfied with a different ending.

Another person offers a suggestion of what to say to the dispatcher.

This person is impressed.

Another person has a new favorite term.

She really shouldn’t have parked there. If she didn’t realize she wasn’t supposed to park there, she should’ve understood immediately when the truck driver told her she couldn’t park there. Leaving her car there was definitely a bad decision.

I think my favorite part of this story was the tow truck driver’s reaction to the situation. The fact that he found it hilarious and took pictures says a lot because I’m sure he sees a lot of crazy reasons why people need their cars towed.