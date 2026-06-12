‘Every Last Dollar’: Woman Empties Her Account After Bank Hits Her With Unexplained Service Fees

Imagine having all of your bank accounts and credit cards with one bank. If you looked at your account and noticed that the bank had suddenly taken $200 out of your account for unpaid service fees they never told you about, would you shrug and keep your money where it was, try to convince the bank to give you your money back, or switch banks?

In this story, one person is in this exact situation, and she tries to get the bank to give her money back. When that doesn’t work, she heads to another bank.

Let’s read all about it.

Me: “Give Me all my money, Im switching bank” Bank: “THAT WILL TAKE HOURS” I was with, lets call them The Red Bank. I have savings accounts, credit cards, chequing accounts. The works. Well, turns out that the bank was suppose to be charging me “service fees” on the Savings account I have. I was not aware of this nor did I get told this when I made the account 2 years ago.

So the bank took their service fees.

So, when I saw them deduct 200$ from my savings I got a little upset. This was for service fees for the past 2 years. (in their words) I went to the branch and they said they cannot put the fees back in as it was “something I had to pay, but wasn’t” I agreed to start paying their fee for the account if they would credit the money back in stating a banking error. They said they can’t.

OP decides to switch banks.

So I said, give me all my money out and cancel all my accounts. I’m going to another bank. The teller said “I need to get my supervisor.” Ok, No Problem. 20 min later the “Branch Manager” comes up and asks me if I can get my issue resolved.

The manager wasn’t very helpful.

I explained to him what I wanted and he said. “No, I cant authorize that” So I then reiterated, Give me all my money and I’m going to another bank. His response was “HA, that will take hours even weeks to switch everything over and its not worth it”

It didn’t take hours.

So I left the bank. Went to the other bank I wanted to sign up with. Lets call them “The Blue Bank.” Turns out they were closed for lunch. So, I went and had lunch myself, Chicken Soup actually, and came back when they were back open. Spend 15 min, opened all my accounts and applied for my VISA card. DONE. It took actually 30 min once all the money was deposited and I talked to the manager there for a bit. Hours eh? Nice customer retention.

That’s certainly one way to lose a customer and never get them to come back!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teacher who learns a lesson of his own from his student’s essays about personal responsibility.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s a plug for a credit union.

Another person shares their banking preference.

This person rants about banking fees.

And one person is pretty sure they know which bank OP switched from and went to.

Nobody likes banking fees.

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