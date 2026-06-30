“Every Single Noise, They Call the Cops”: A Woman is Now Suing Her Overzealous Neighbor to Force Them to Stop

Imagine having to tip toe around your own home…

It sounds pretty absurd, but you hear stories about people essentially being prisoners in their own homes all the time.

And it happened again, folks…

In today’s story, a person explained how their neighbor has gone WAY over the edge and calls the police on them for making even the smallest bit of noise.

Read on and see what you think about what’s going on here.

My neighbor is suing me for having a loud voice (for the second time). “A few years ago I moved into a rental. There was a rental crisis going on at the time and it was the only property I was approved for out of the hundreds I applied for. It was in a great location near my work and was a really nice house. I was super thrilled. The real estate passed on an email from the landlord, basically welcoming me to the house, here is the best local cafe, here is how the dishwasher works, oh by the way, the neighbor is notorious for calling the council.

This was about to get interesting…

Didn’t think to much about this until a few months in to the lease I awoke one morning to a parking fine on my windshield. I was parked in the driveway but overhanging past the fence line about 1 meter. I was mad and confused as to why the local council was patrolling an outer suburb to issue parking fines until I remembered the email. So I was like, okay my neighbor has called the council because I was parked 1meter past the fence line. For some clarity this is a shared house I was living in. 3 people sharing 1 driveway that barley fits two cars, and given the street is lined both sides with townhouses and apartments, street parking is hard to come by.

You know the type…

My neighbor next door (we are both in detached houses with a yard) has a trailer parked on the street in front of her house, centered so it takes up two parking spaces. This trailer is completely rusted out, flat tires you name it, but registered (and thus legal to leave on the street for as long as its registered). I checked on google street view, and confirmed with other neighbors, and the trailer has been there for at least 25 years. My neighbor is paying $150 a year to register her broken trailer, just so no one will park in front of her house, on a busy street, while also calling the council on anyone else that parks even slightly out of place. Another night, I had to hang some clothesline on my back deck, so I set up a portable work light (one of those tripod ones you would use to paint a wall). It so happened that the light was pointed into her backyard.

This lady was straight-up obnoxious.

Well you guess it, few days later I get a letter in the mailbox from the local council, saying a neighbor has reported me for light pollution! I ring the council and they assure me that its just a formal letter saying someone has made a complaint, and that if what I said was true, that I should just ignore it. Then the next day the real estate ring me up. They explain to me that despite the landlord instructing them to ignore the neighbor’s complaints they just wanted to let me know that they were receiving so very many of them. Turns out, every single time I would have a visitor, even if it was just a relative dropping by for 5 minutes in the middle of the day, she was immediately on the phone to the real estate reporting me for having guests and complaining. She would send them weekly updates on the length of the lawn. She would email them if I forgot to take my bins out.

They finally had enough.

At this point I went and confronted her, asking her what her problem was. This quickly got heated and she started screaming at me, saying my voice is to loud and I am being a nuisance. Then the legal stuff began. About a year and half ago I came home to a statement of claim. My neighbor was suing me for costs, damages and seeking a permanent injunction to prevent me or anyone else in the house from making any noise, smoke or light whatsoever.

OH MY GOD.

I would later find out, that in the 10 months she had filed over 160 noise complaints to the police. We are talking 2 pm on a Sunday for playing my car radio while washing it in my yard. 6 pm on a Tuesday for playing an acoustic guitar on the front porch. The police even had stated in one of the reports that they had “never” detected noise, and that they had deemed her to be vexatious complainer. It should also be noted that in those 10 months, I had never once had any interactions with police. 160 complaints and not once had the police even done so much as issue me a warning. One night, in winter, my roommate put two logs in a designated fire pit in the front yard and sat around it with his friend. In the lawsuit, she described this as us “lighting a bonfire on the front grass” and demanded that I replace all the curtains in her entire house due to the damage the smoke caused them.

What is going on here?!?!

She is claiming damage from inhaling cigarette smoke. We don’t even smoke. She is legit taking me to court to try and ban me from having guests be able to smoke a cigarette in my own yards. So after spending thousands of dollars to retain a lawyer, we go to mediation, where she demands that I am to make no noise whatsoever after 7 pm, 7 days a week. I say this is ridiculous. After 7 hours in mediation, I make it very clear that her demands are absolutely insane and she has no leg to fall on in regards to her complaint regarding smoke and light. I also explain that it’s a share house and that if she has issue with my roommate she needs to take it up with them and not sue me for their behavior. She changes tactics and claims the main issue is my voice being to loud. Eventually we settle. She agrees to drop the lawsuit. I agree to limit my speaking outside after 10 pm. We swap numbers.

You really thought that was going to clear this up…?

Almost immediately she starts harassing me though text. 7 pm, and I’m inside cooking dinner in the kitchen talking to my roommate and she’s texting me telling me to be quiet (again we are in separate detached houses). She basically ignores the mediation and starts harassing us for making reasonable and expected levels of noise at all hours of the day or night. Can’t have people around. She called the cops on me for having a phone call with my mother on the back deck on Mother’s day. I block her number, understanding that there is no compromising with crazy.

Jeez…

One Saturday night we have a few guests around. I’m sitting in my lounge room watching TV and notice there are a few police standing on the footpath shining torches into my yard. I got outside to see if everything is all right. The police explain there here about a noise complaint, but they’re literally standing on the footpath and can not detect any unreasonable noise. They look extremely frustrated. At this moment, the neighbor comes outside and starts SCREAMING at the police. Telling them to do their jobs and arrest me for being a nuisance. The cops roll their eyes and go over to confront her. I go back inside. A year goes by. Another lawsuit. This time in the district court. This time I am fighting it. There will be no mediation. There will be no compromising. I’ve gone through the dates she’s indicated on the lawsuit. I swear to God, one of the nights is because I was playing a game of Uno in my bedroom with 2 others between 6 pm – 9 pm on a Saturday night.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about some renters who moved out and left their apartment in the same state of disarray they’d found it in when they moved in.

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another individual had a lot to say.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this reader offered some advice.

This is insane!

And it would really suck to have to worry about offending someone like this all the time…

Ugh!

This person’s neighbor is BEYOND UNHINGED.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.