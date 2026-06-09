Exhausted New Parents Reach Breaking Point Over Neighbor Kids’ Disruptive Doorbell Games

When you have a newborn baby, the most annoying thing possible is when a loud noise wakes the baby up. New parents are already exhausted enough, and it can be hard to get a baby to sleep. Sleep is so, so precious, and waking up a baby is a huge no, no.

Imagine having a newborn baby, but the neighbor kids keep ringing your doorbell because they accidentally hit, kicked or threw a ball or toy that is now in your yard. Would you happily retrieve the item for them, or would you be furious that they woke up your baby?

The parents in this story were in this situation, and they were okay with it at first, but the more the kids rang the doorbell, the more upset they got.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

AITAH for calling the landlord on the tenants next door Last year we welcome our first baby. Baby had to be transported to a NICU (about 1.5 hours away) and stayed for a few days. We were worried sick about our baby and were functioning on very little sleep. We would show up to the NICU as soon as visiting hours started and would stay until they ended. Once our baby was discharged it was spring were we are and it was abnormally warm.

Here’s the problem.

The kids next door would play in their backyard which we had no issue with. However, they would throw their ball and other toys into our backyard and ring the doorbell to get the items. At first they would do it maybe 1-2 times a day. However, after a few days they were constantly ringing our doorbell. At one point they must have rang it about 5 times in an hour. This kept waking up our baby. We spoke to the kids and the parents and let them know that we have a newborn so if they can please stop and we will return the items when we see them or at the end of the day.

It didn’t stop.

However, the kids still continued to ring our doorbell. We spoke to the parents yet again and put a case around the doorbell so they couldn’t ring it anymore. The kids then started pounding on the door and windows. At this point my partner went to speak to the parents a bit more sternly.

She got the landlord involved.

I had had enough and called the landlord and let her know what was going on. She was very apologetic and asked us if she could get us anything to make up for this. We declined and thanked her for the generosity but we just needed them to stop. We would return the items at the end of the day or whenever we had a chance.

The landlord clearly talked to the annoying neighbors.

I’m not sure what the landlord said to her tenants but since then they completely ignore us and act like we kicked their dog. They have complained to one individual that I know of on our street who told them they were in the wrong so now they no longer speak with her either. Maybe its the people pleaser in me, or my hormones still being out of whack but its weird for me not to talk to the neighbours so now I can’t help but wonder AITJ for talking to the landlord?

She did the right thing.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a neighbor who had to take a direct approach to get the neighborhood parents to actually watch their kids.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person explains why the neighbors are upset.

Another person would’ve handled it differently.

This person calls the neighbors disrespectful.

Another person shares what they would’ve done with the toys.

The neighbors were very disrespectful. Considering they have children of their own, you’d think they’d remember what it’s like to have a newborn baby in the house and understand not wanting someone to wake up the sleeping baby.

My guess is that the parents didn’t have control over their kids, but perhaps that’s not that case. Whatever the landlord said to them worked, so apparently they can have control over their kids if they want to badly enough.

I’m really curious what the landlord said to the parents. Maybe she threatened to evict them or raise their rent or report them to CPS? I don’t know? What other options could their be?

Regardless, the new parents have nothing to feel bad about. They didn’t do anything wrong.