June 28, 2026 at 9:21 pm

“Fire! Everyone Get Out!”: Panicked Hotel Guest Triggers Midnight Chaos After Mistaking a Simple Tire Change for a Raging Infernof

by Sarrah Murtaza

Man working in a hotel

Pexels/Reddit

Isn’t it insane how some customers can cause so much restlessness in one night?

This hotel staff shares how a guest made a whole scene out of a smokey smell.

Check out what happened.

Let’s Light the Fires and Change Some Tires

Last night was an exercise in what the ****!

Things had started off badly…

First, a guest called down around just before 2 am. She was frantic saying that there was a smoke smell coming from the room next to her and that it was powerful enough to wake her up.

She was demanding that I come up immediately because she thinks the hotel’s on fire.

Mind you that the alarm panel by the desk has not indicated that any of the fire sensors on her floor are detecting even the smallest amount of heat.

And, the hotel wide alarm, we all know the one.

The one that goes off with that loud klaxon followed by the voice telling all the guests to get the hell out of the building so they don’t die. That’s not going off.

He knew he had to do a control run…

However, I am obligated to check it out to make sure nothings actually wrong.

I went up to check, and there was a smell. It was smoke related. Some might even say smoke adjacent. It was the smell of… burned food.

I wasn’t able to pinpoint it to a specific room, but then again I wasn’t about to start knocking on doors to find out who was burning pizza in their microwave. And yes, it was burnt pizza I was smelling.

In fact, while I was up there the smell actually decreased in strength. I called the guest back and let her know that he building wasn’t on fire and she can go back to sleep.

UH OH…

After repeating myself three more times, I think she finally believed me.

The next guest called down around just before 5 am to say that the fire alarms were going off in her room. Once again, nothing was going off down at the desk.

However, I can hear a loud alarm in the back of the room. So, I once again went up to the room and this time determined that it was the smoke detectors needing batteries.

She had a two-bedroom suite and therefore two out of the three detectors are going off to indicate a battery change.

I let the guest know this and offered to move them.

That’s INSANE!

Since it was quiet at that point, the guests opted to stay in the room, but I did let them know to call me should it go off again and they wanted to move. Thirty minutes later they were moving to a different room.

And finally, as I’m dealing with the second guest, my security guard radios in saying it looks like one of the vehicles in our handicap spots located in our loading and unloading lot looks like it’s having its tires stolen and he’s on his way to check it out.

When he gets there it turns out to be a mobile mechanic changing one of the tires on a guest’s vehicle.

For some reason, this guest thought that it would be a good idea to have one of his tires changed out at 5 am, and also decided that NOT telling me at the desk would be a great idea.

He was relieved it ended!

On a quick side note, I learned that there’s a mobile mechanic who’ll change my tire in the middle of the night should I ever need that done.

I have never been happier to have a shift end in my life like I did this morning.

OUCH! That sounds like a long night!

Why do guests act like they know everything?!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a team that agreed to work overtime, but then not everyone showed up, leaving the rest holding the bag.

Let’s find out what people on Reddit commented under this story.

This user wonders how things would have panned out if this guy had acted differently.

Screenshot 2026 06 27 140132 Fire! Everyone Get Out!: Panicked Hotel Guest Triggers Midnight Chaos After Mistaking a Simple Tire Change for a Raging Infernof

This user shares how they deal with guests in their city.

Screenshot 2026 06 27 140147 Fire! Everyone Get Out!: Panicked Hotel Guest Triggers Midnight Chaos After Mistaking a Simple Tire Change for a Raging Infernof

This user is sure there was something in the air.

Screenshot 2026 06 27 140206 Fire! Everyone Get Out!: Panicked Hotel Guest Triggers Midnight Chaos After Mistaking a Simple Tire Change for a Raging Infernof

This user has an interesting question…

Screenshot 2026 06 27 140055 Fire! Everyone Get Out!: Panicked Hotel Guest Triggers Midnight Chaos After Mistaking a Simple Tire Change for a Raging Infernof

This user knows they’re in the wrong place.

Screenshot 2026 06 27 140114 Fire! Everyone Get Out!: Panicked Hotel Guest Triggers Midnight Chaos After Mistaking a Simple Tire Change for a Raging Infernof

Somebody needs a good night’s sleep!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.

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Author

Sarrah Murtaza

Sarrah Murtaza | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Sarrah Murtaza is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and interpersonal drama. With nearly six years of experience in digital publishing, she excels at identifying compelling, community-driven conversations and elevating them into highly engaging narratives.

Sarrah brings a unique, narrative-focused approach to her journalism. Drawing on her professional background as a screenwriter and director, she has a sharp editorial eye for human conflict and motivation. This allows her to transform everyday online dilemmas and relationship dynamics into well-structured, empathetic stories that resonate deeply with readers.

As a dedicated remote professional, Sarrah uses her location independence to travel the world, bringing a diverse and exploratory perspective to her writing. When she isn't crafting stories, she can usually be found exploring a new city or working on her latest creative project.

Connect with Sarrah on Instagram and read her extended essays on Medium.

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