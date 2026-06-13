Flatmate Refuses to Pay Her Share of the Bills Because She ‘Wasn’t Even There’

Shared living often requires clear agreements and fairness.

In this story, a woman lives in a rented flat where she splits bills equally with her roommate.

But when her roommate temporarily stayed at her family’s home to attend to her sick mom, she refused to pay the electricity bill.

Now, the situation is causing tension since nothing was agreed beforehand.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for expecting my flatmate to still pay her share of bills even though she’s been staying at home? I (23F) live in a rented flat with one other girl. We are on a joint tenancy. We have always split rent and bills 50/50. Recently, she has been staying at her family home. Her mum is not feeling well. I completely understand why she would want to be there. I have not had an issue with that at all.

This woman’s roommate refused to pay her share.

However, she has not officially moved out. Her name is still on the tenancy. We still have around two months left on the contract. All of her belongings are still in the flat. We just got the latest electricity bill. She is now saying she will not contribute to it. She says this is because she has not been living here. She adds that she is happy to pay for “fixed costs,” but she is not willing to pay “usage-based bills” like electricity or water.

The roommate is still under contract.

The issue is that we have always split everything 50/50. This was not discussed or agreed upon beforehand. There are still standing charges and shared usage. She has not actually moved out. She is still under contract.

She thinks it’s unfair that she suddenly has to cover both of their expenses.

I feel like it is unfair for me to suddenly cover the full electricity bill. This is because she has been staying elsewhere. Nothing was agreed in advance. She thinks it is reasonable because she has not been physically in the flat. AITA for expecting her to still pay her share?

Hmmm… this feels a little messy and one-sided, to be honest.

She may not be there, but she’s still on the tenancy and left her stuff. Just because she went home to her family doesn’t mean she gets excused from carrying her responsibilities.

Changing the rules halfway was never part of the plan. If I were the roommate, I’d just pay for my share and not make a big deal out of it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.

Don’t you think so, too? Let’s find out what others have to say.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one makes a valid point.

Here’s another sensible idea.

This person agrees with OP.

Finally, short and simple.

If your name’s still on the lease, then you’re still part of the agreement.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.