Former Grocery Store Employee Tries to Warn a Cashier About the Job, Then Learns an Awkward Truth

Just because a job was terrible for one person doesn’t mean everybody else feels the same way about it.
This former grocery store employee spent nearly two years working at a store he absolutely hated. Between poor management and low pay, he considered it the worst job he ever had.
But after leaving and finding a better job, he realized how much happier work could actually be.
So when he ran into a cashier at his old store and the two started chatting about the workplace, he figured he would pass along some advice.
And even though the guy seemed to agree when they talked about the old manager, things got awkward after he told the cashier he should get out of there as soon as possible.
Keep reading to see how it all played out.
AITA for telling a cashier he should leave his job?
I worked at this grocery store while in high school for nearly 2 years. I haven’t had many other jobs, but it was the absolute worst job experience I’ve ever had.
The management was God awful and the pay was not good.
After leaving and getting a different job I realized that it’s possible to enjoy work. While working there I never realized how much of a **** job it really was. So here’s where my girlfriend thinks I did something wrong.
The conversation got awkward.
We go into the grocery store and it’s dead slow inside. Once we get our stuff we head to the cash register.
This guy working the cash register bags our stuff, and I start to make small talk. I say I used to work here and we talk about the old manager.
I then tell him that this was the worst job I’ve ever had and he rolls his eyes in agreement. I say that I worked here for nearly 2 years and that he should get the **** out of here as soon as possible.
He tells me he’s been there for 3 and then kind of falls silent. It gets a little awkward and then we leave.
His girlfriend saw it differently.
In the car my girlfriend tells me that I was insensitive and being an *******.
I felt as though I saw myself when I worked there and wanted to give advice and say that there are plenty of other jobs that are miles better than this one.
She said I don’t know what position he’s in. I thought he was in high school but she said he could have been older and needed that job.
AITA?
Eek! It’s not like he meant it that way.
If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a woman who reports her creepy coworker to HR after he calls himself her “work uncle” and leaves his number.
Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit feel about it.
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This reader doesn’t see that he did anything wrong.
For this person, the advice should’ve been better.
Here’s what this reader thinks he should’ve said.
According to this comment, no one asked for his advice.
This sounds like one of those moments where somebody meant well but forgot that not everyone is in the same position.
On one hand, the former employee clearly saw a younger version of himself and probably thought he was offering encouragement.
But, you never know what somebody’s situation looks like.
For all he knew, that cashier may have hated the job too, but still needed it for reasons that had nothing to do with whether he enjoyed working there.
Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.
Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.
When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.
Former Grocery Store Employee Tries to Warn a Cashier About the Job, Then Learns an Awkward Truth
by Heather Hall
Pexels/Reddit
Just because a job was terrible for one person doesn’t mean everybody else feels the same way about it.
This former grocery store employee spent nearly two years working at a store he absolutely hated. Between poor management and low pay, he considered it the worst job he ever had.
But after leaving and finding a better job, he realized how much happier work could actually be.
So when he ran into a cashier at his old store and the two started chatting about the workplace, he figured he would pass along some advice.
And even though the guy seemed to agree when they talked about the old manager, things got awkward after he told the cashier he should get out of there as soon as possible.
Keep reading to see how it all played out.
The conversation got awkward.
His girlfriend saw it differently.
Eek! It’s not like he meant it that way.
If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a woman who reports her creepy coworker to HR after he calls himself her “work uncle” and leaves his number.
Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit feel about it.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.
This reader doesn’t see that he did anything wrong.
For this person, the advice should’ve been better.
Here’s what this reader thinks he should’ve said.
According to this comment, no one asked for his advice.
This sounds like one of those moments where somebody meant well but forgot that not everyone is in the same position.
On one hand, the former employee clearly saw a younger version of himself and probably thought he was offering encouragement.
But, you never know what somebody’s situation looks like.
For all he knew, that cashier may have hated the job too, but still needed it for reasons that had nothing to do with whether he enjoyed working there.
AuthorHeather Hall
Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama
Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.
Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.
When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.
Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.
Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
Tags: · aita, awkward sitaution, career advice, cashier, ENTITY, grocery store, picture, reddit, rude comment, top, unwanted advice
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