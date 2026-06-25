A Front Desk Worker Told a VIP Guest Their Total — the Guest Handed Over Bundles of Cash to Pay

Some transactions are far more memorable than others.

In this story, a man was working a busy shift at a luxury hotel during one of the busiest times of the year. While helping a guest settle a large bill, he expected the process to be routine despite the unusually high amount involved. However, the guest returned later with an unexpected payment method that turned a standard checkout into a stressful and unforgettable experience.

Don’t miss this story because it can remind people how unpredictable customer service work can be. Read the full story below.

You know we accept credit cards, right? This happened about 10 years ago in a large, expensive hotel on the Mediterranean. I was working morning shift towards the end of a very busy holiday period. The hotel is always at 100% capacity during this period, so it’s not a slow shift. There is always a line at the front desk, even though we have multiple agents working. Not to mention a separate reception desk in the VIP lounge for those guests who don’t want to mix with the peons in the lobby.

This front desk officer called the next guest who came from a VIP suite.

I call the next guest, and he says he wants to settle his bill and gives me the room number. It’s a VIP suite, so he could have done this in the VIP lounge. But VIP guests can check out wherever they like, so I’m not going to tell him no. It turns out he’s also paying for two other VIP suites and two additional rooms on the VIP floor for a 10-day stay. The guest argued about some minor charges, had some particular requests about how to format the bill, and it took about 15 minutes to print out an interim bill he was happy with.

He informed him of his total bill, and the guest walked away for a while.

The total, dear reader, was around US$45,000. This is not, in and of itself, that exceptional. I’d had bills of $100k or more, the guests would swipe the black Visa, sign the credit card receipt like they’re at a gas station, and go on with their day. Instead, he says “I’ll come back to you,” and walks away. I think this is weird, but I don’t think too much of it. He’s probably going to get his credit card.

The guest came back a few hours later, bringing bundles of cash.

Two hours later, I see him in line again, specifically waiting for me, with a satchel. He lets other guests ahead of him in line to be helped by other agents so he can get me. To this day, I still don’t know why he got stuck on me, but when I freed up, he came over and plopped the satchel down. Then, he opened the satchel and took out US$50k worth of local currency. It was two large, solid bricks of cash, all wrapped in plastic and labeled from the bank. It made me nervous just looking at it. I apologized, excused myself for a second, and went and found the Front Desk manager.

He took 2.5 hours to fully count the bills.

He told me that yes, I had to unwrap and count it all with the money counting machine (I forget the name of it). I went outside and started to count it. The guest, a little perplexed, asked me to check again with my manager, who confirmed that yes, I could release the guest and then count the cash at the end of my shift. I gave the guest their change of $5k in local currency, put the cash in my safe, and prayed for my relief to come early. They did not.

It was a long night.

It took me 2.5 hours of overtime to fully unwrap and count the bills, and then properly close my cashier for the shift. A year or so later, the local jurisdiction passed anti-money-laundering laws mandating credit card transactions for any purchases over a certain limit, so this story will never happen again.

Wow! That’s a lot of cash. No wonder the guest was a little mysterious and had to carry his satchel bag. I guess his actions were justified because handling large amounts of money requires caution and accountability. Considering the amount involved, his nervousness was completely understandable.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.

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Finally, this one’s short and funny.

Large purchases often come with huge headaches.

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