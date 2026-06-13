Front Desk Worker Reveals the Wildest Demands That Made Guests Ask for a Manager

Some customers treat the phrase “I want to speak to the manager” like a magic spell.

This hotel employee has spent years listening to guests demand management for everything from payment policies to parking complaints to room rates they swear they deserve.

The problem is that most of these situations have nothing to do with who is standing behind the front desk.

And a manager can’t override fraud prevention policies, invent assigned parking spaces, or confirm whether someone is staying at the hotel.

However, that never seems to stop certain guests from trying.

Read on for some of his wildest examples.

I need to speak the manager! 9 out of 10 times, it’s a load of crap for the reason they ask. They ask because they think you will cave under the “I need a manager now tantrum.” “The price is what??? I’m not paying that. I’ve been coming here for years!” Then, I look them up and it was once 4 years ago lol)

Some people complain about making payments.

“I wanna talk to the manager! What’s his cell number??” “Why can’t you take an over the phone payment? Other hotels do it. This ridiculous!” Me: Then please go to those hotels. We don’t, and no, I am not getting the GM for this. Fraud is prevalent and we have no way of knowing who is on the other side of the phone. Promises don’t protect us. Idiot: What kind of hotel is this?? Me: One that minimizes fraud on our side. We gotta protect ourselves.

Others try to complain about bugs long after they’ve checked out.

Or there’s those who checkout and call a week later to complain. “I need to speak to the manager! We got bit when we stayed!!” Me: Sir, you stayed a month with us for business. Why didn’t you say anything to us when it happened the first night, as you said? Or possibly the next morning at the latest. We have no proof that it even happened here. Just your word. A week after you left. We have had zero complaints before you and after. Do you have pictures of the bites?” Guest: No. We didn’t think much of it. We had a dog with fleas. Me: Oh yeah? Guest: Oh crap. (And hangs up 😂)

And there are those upset about their “designated” parking spots.

“Someone has parked in my spot!!! I need the manager now!!” Me: Do you mean the handicap spot in front of the office? Guest: No. The spot close to my room. Me: Sir. We don’t have assigned parking, and We cannot ask someone to move their car for you just because. Guest: I’m leaving a review!

Just when you thought that was all the calls, there are these.

“I need to know what room x person is staying at. They’re not answering my calls.” Me: Sorry, but due to safety of guests and ours, we cannot give details yet alone confirm anyone is staying here. Sorry. Person calls pretending to be wife now. Sure. Lol “Can the manager tell me???” Me: Just call the police if you are that concerned, ma’am. They would be more than happy to do a welfare check in the surrounding hotels. And be properly prepared to handle it.

Other people are probably just up to no good.

“Why can’t I Zelle you money, and you use your credit card??? You are supposed to be in customer service! I want to speak to the manager!” “I know the owner. I get a special rate.” Me: I’ve been here 10 years. I have never met you nor has the owner ever told us about special rates for anyone. Call the owner if you really know the owner. I will get a text letting me know. You said know the owner personally. “Sorry but we only take major bank or credit cards sir.” Customer: But it says Visa on it! Me: Yes, but that doesn’t mean it came from a major bank (it was a cash app card and most of those type are sketchy people ).

Wow! That’s a lot of different complaints.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.

Let’s check out how many of these the folks over at Reddit have heard.

The manager probably really appreciated this.

Wow! How entitled.

It may be worth giving these people the benefit of the doubt sometimes.

Now, this is funny.

Hotel guests can be some of the most demanding people you’ll ever meet.

And after enough years at the front desk, you would think there wouldn’t be much left that could surprise you.

But, the best part is that just when you think you’ve seen it all, someone comes out of left field with a complaint or request that makes no sense at all.

That’s why people who work in hotels never seem to run out of stories.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel worker who doesn’t want to let guests reserve handicapped parking spots in advance.