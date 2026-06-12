Gas Station Customers Leave Cars at the Pump While Shopping, Sparking Debate Over Proper Etiquette

Imagine waiting for a gas pump to open up at a gas station. Would it bother you if multiple customers left their cars at the gas pumps while they went inside to buy snacks?

In this story, one person is in this exact situation, and they really think it would be much better if the customers parked their cars in the parking lot before going inside to buy snacks.

Let’s read all about it.

Am I overreacting for being angry that people park at gas pumps? AIO for getting angry when people park their cars at gas pumps? I was out christmas shopping and pulled into my favorite station for gas, it only has 8 spots for gassing up. After I waited behind a truck for a few minutes I realized the truck was empty. Then looking around I realized 4 other cars at the pumps were empty.

OP thinks gas station customers should move their cars.

Finally a pump did open up and while I filled my car I watched 5 people come out of the convenience store with snacks and drinks and finally drive away (except for one person who got his drinks and snacks then came out to fill up). Am I overreacting when I think once you gas up your car you should move it to a parking spot, especially when there is a line of people waiting to fill up? I see more and more people blocking pumps to go inside and shop and there is plenty of parking 10 feet from the door without blocking the gas pumps.

I can understand how it seems more convenient to the customers not to move their cars, but unless they need to go inside to pay for gas, they should move their cars. That would be the considerate thing to do.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a professor who missed a major funding deadline after they told their graduate student to leave them alone.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

The answer to this question makes a big difference.

This person leaves their car at the pump.

Buc-ee’s is pretty awesome.

Another person thinks it depends.

It really depends on the circumstances.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.