“Give Me My Dollar Back!”: Woman Gifted Her Friend a Car for $1—Only to Get It Back Trashed 7 Years Later and Face an Ugly Demand for a Refund

Giving someone a car for $1 because they told you they were broke is one of the most generous things a person can do.

It’s the kind of favor most people never forget and spend years trying to repay.

Unless you’re the friend in this story, in which case you drive the car for seven years, buy a house in the meantime, return it in awful condition, lie about the damage, pressure the original owner to give it to your mom, and then demand a refund when it fails inspection two months later.

After enduring all this dishonesty, one woman is forced to decide whether she’s prepared to let her friend get away with bad behavior yet again, or finally hold her accountable.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

WIBTA if I told my friend’s mom the truth? I had someone I thought was a friend, let’s call her Tara. She needed a car a few years ago because, according to her, people kept giving her cars that were in poor condition.

So she decided to do something nice for Tara.

I kept up on all the maintenance for my car and it only needed some spark plugs in a few months, plus I was looking for a new one anyway, so I offered her mine. She said she couldn’t pay the KBB, so I just gave it to her for $1 since she really needed a good car.

Immediately, there were some road bumps, but the two still made the best of it.

I lost the title in the 8 years I’d had the car, and the local DMV said we had to go back to the state I’d originally bought the car to transfer it over. Tara didn’t want to do that, so we agreed not to transfer the title. She still managed to register and insure it somehow without the title and I didn’t think anything of it.

Soon Tara’s actions revealed her finances weren’t quite as dire as she initially let on.

COVID hit and she bought a house, so that irked me (so much for broke) but whatever. Fast forward 7 years and she’s looking for a new car.

So Tara was back asking for even more.

She begged me to let her mom “just have it for free.”I told her if she’s getting rid of it, let me take care of it since the title is still in my name. She brought my car back to my house in AWFUL condition.

Here’s where things started getting really messy.

I asked her if there was anything wrong internally with it and she said no. I told her I was looking for a new car because of gas prices, and I’d probably trade it in. She told me to give my old car to my teenager who’s about to get her license because “it’s a really good car.” I said no thanks.

Tara continued to meddle in her business.

About a week later, one of my good friends (Jen) showed interest in the car. Tara got angry with me and informed me that there were a lot of issues with the car, including a faulty catalytic converter, and I should just give the car to her mom instead for $500.

But this woman had the good sense to leave it to the professionals.

I said I would get the car checked out and see what all was wrong with the car.Tara freaked out at me, saying I was never planning to trade it in, I was always planning to sell it, etc. My plan was to trade in that car, sell my current car, and use that money to give to my parents so they would have a down payment for a new car for themselves, and I would get THEIR hybrid car with a payment plan to THEM. But that wasn’t up for discussion.

When her original plans fell through, she decided to just give it to Tara… but then she heard back about the inspection.

Anyway, Jen decided she didn’t want the car, so I told Tara I needed KBB for trade in but her mom could have it. I wrote “as is” on the bill of sale just in case. Lo and behold, 2 months go by and the car fails inspection (and Tara wanted my kid to drive it?!). Tara is now telling me I need to refund her mom. WIBTA if I told her mom I was being pressured to give the car to her the entire time, and Tara knew (and was hiding) she trashed it the entire time??

Tara is quite the little con woman, isn’t she?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who volunteered to help promote a church event for free, then was surprised to find she had to still pay admission to get in.

What did Reddit have to say?

It’s time Tara’s mom learned the truth of the matter.

They say not to mix friends and business.

It’s time to scrap this friendship for parts.

This user provides a handy script.

The timeline of Tara’s audacity is pretty impressive when you lay it all out.

Got a car for $1. Drove it for seven years. Bought a house despite claiming to be broke. Returned the car in terrible condition. Lied about the damage when asked. Revealed the damage only when someone else wanted to buy it. Pressured the sale to her mom. And is now demanding a refund on a car sold as-is that she personally destroyed.

At every single stage, the woman was more generous than she needed to be, and at every single stage, Tara found a way to take more.

Tara’s mother deserves to know how awful her daughter is — and this woman should spare no detail.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.