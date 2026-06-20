Groom Bans All Spouses From Small Wedding—Now a Wife Claims Her Husband Going Disrespects Their Marriage

Husbands and wives don’t have to agree on everything. However, some disagreements carry a lot more weight than others.

This husband found that out after receiving an invitation to a longtime friend’s wedding.

The wedding itself wasn’t the problem. The issue was that his wife didn’t receive an invitation of her own.

While he felt the bride had every right to keep the guest list small, his wife saw the situation very differently.

Now he’s stuck between supporting an old friend and keeping the peace at home.

Read on to see what you think about the whole situation.

AITAH for intending to attend a wedding that my wife isn’t invited to My old university friend has invited me to her wedding, without inviting my wife. Our friendship predates my meeting of my wife. My wife and I, and the bride and groom, have hung out together on a handful of occasions though. It’s a small wedding (sub 50 guests) and no other partners/spouses of our friends are invited.

Now, they don’t see eye-to-eye.

My wife’s position is that my friend is not respecting our (my wife and I’s) relationship so she doesn’t respect their wedding, and feels my friend is in the wrong. My wife feels that by me accepting the invitation, I am betraying her. My position is that my friend is entitled to invite whomever she wishes, those most important to her, and celebrate in the way she wishes. Weddings are expensive and stressful and I feel it’s okay to have your wedding whichever way you want. AITA?

Wow! It’s easy to see why his wife is upset, but he does have a point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit would handle it.

This person sees everyone’s side.

Here’s someone who wouldn’t go.

Good point.

This woman would be mad if a “friend” did this.

Of course, the bride and groom can invite whoever they want. It’s their wedding and their decision.

But, that doesn’t mean everyone has to like it. And honestly, it’s not hard to see why the wife feels hurt.

Most married people expect to attend weddings as a couple, especially when the bride and groom already know both spouses.

It sounds like the husband really wants to go, but sometimes marriage means putting your spouse’s feelings first. He should send a nice card and/or gift, and take his wife out for a date night instead.

The wedding will survive without him, but his wife will remember how he handled this.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.