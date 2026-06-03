A Wedding Reception Buffet Creates Unexpected Tension Between Two Families

Yikes…this sure doesn’t sound good…

Let me paint a picture for you: you go to a family member’s wedding, you see the bride and groom pledge their everlasting love, you head to the reception…

And all the food on the buffet has already been eaten!

Listen, I’ve been to some trashy weddings before, but I’ve never heard of anything like this.

It’s outrageous!

The person who wrote the following story had to deal with such a situation and they talked about how it all went down.

Get all the details below and think about how you’d react if you went to a wedding that turned out like this.

No food left at wedding reception… “I attended a my cousin’s wedding when I was 12 (44 now). It was a Christmas wedding and very pretty from what I can remember. But I do remember the groom’s side of the family being larger in number than the bride’s side, which was my family. I remember after the wedding ceremony, the bride and groom and wedding party stayed at the church and took pics for a long time. My parents and I also stayed and watched the photo shoot, along with the rest of our side that attended; I think my dad was possibly in some of the photos, I don’t remember exactly. But I remember feeling awkward cause all of the groom’s family left right away.

Some folks have no class whatsoever!

When we finally left (it seemed like forever to my young mind), we followed the bride and groom and other family to the reception venue. The dinner was a large buffet table…that was completely empty by the time my family and the newly married couple arrived. The groom’s family had completely decimated the buffet table. I think the groom’s family had saved the newlyweds plates of food, but nothing else. I remember walking up to the buffet table and feeling so confused; I felt like I had done something wrong cause one of the grooms family members was staring at me strangely. But he was probably feeling awkward cause he had walked up to get seconds and realized that the bride’s family had gotten no food; or maybe he was upset because there was no second helpings to be had, who knows.

This sounds like a really classy wedding!

I walked away and tried to get a soda at the bar window; but I was told there was no more drink budget left and I would have to pay for the soda out-of-pocket. I remember at one point I found the coffee and water table and got a cup of joe, a nice drink for a 12 year old. Weird experience that still makes me feel awkward to this day. Later as an adult, I asked my mom to clarify what had happened, like did they not order enough food? My mom told me the groom’s family didn’t think to wait for everyone else to arrive before digging in; I guess the caterers should have kept the guests away until everyone arrived. But, they probably also didn’t pay for enough food for everyone invited too, now that I’m thinking about it.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teen girl who went above and beyond for a friend, only to be berated about not spending enough money on a gift.

Check out how readers on Reddit reacted.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this person didn’t hold back.

Boy, some of those comments are hilarious…

This story made me ask one big question out loud: how are these folks not embarrassed about this kind of behavior?

I’d be mortified if I did something like this, or anyone in my family did.

But some folks clearly have no concept of self-awareness and they think the whole world revolves around them.

Yuck!

What a train wreck!

Jeez, talk about a disappointing wedding reception…