Guest Refuses to Accept That All Hotel Luggage Carts Are in Use and Demands Action

Checking into a hotel is usually a pretty simple process, but sometimes it is really busy, and you have to wait a little bit for service or luggage carts.

What would you do if you were working at a hotel and during the peak check-in times, all of your luggage carts were in use when a new guest said she needed one?

That is what happened to the hotel worker in this story, so he told her she would have to wait a few minutes for one to become available, and she hated that inconvenience. After stomping around the lobby trying to track one down, she snatched one away from other guests the second they had finished with it.

It is a great example of how some people can’t deal with even the smallest of inconveniences. Read through the full story below.

Oh god I need a luggage cart now!!! This happened a little while ago. It was annoying, but also pretty hilarious watching this.

Let’s see what happened that is so funny.

A wild Karen appeared. An older couple came in to get a room. Pretty standard interaction. Nothing out of the ordinary.

I’m sure all hotels go through certain busy times and other slower times of the day.

Anyway, our hotel doesn’t have that many luggage carts (we have four). We aren’t the biggest hotel, so that’s why. Well, at that time when the couple checked in, we had a bunch of guests checking in. There was a lot of activity going on in the lobby. Guests were loading and unloading stuff. So, all of the carts were being used.

I’m sure it is frustrating when the carts aren’t available.

About ten minutes later, after checking in the couple, the wife comes up to the desk. Her hands were on her hips, her head hanging forward disapprovingly, and she had a sour scrunched up face like she bit into a lemon. “Where are all your luggage carts?” She exclaimed.

Yes, everyone needs to use them.

“I believe guests have been using them,” I answered. This lady balked. “But we need to unload things!”

He is being very helpful.

I wanted to laugh at her, but of course, I didn’t. “I am sorry ma’am, but I’m sure when one is free, you can take it.” I then told her I’d look at the cameras in the hallways to see if there were any carts left there. If there was, I’d go get it for her.

Patience is a virtue that this woman doesn’t have.

Fun fact. There were not. The guest would have to wait. Obviously, she did not like that. So this lady then starts pacing around the lobby with her hands on her hips. Her face is still all scrunchy and upset. I guess she had eaten a lot of lemons. 😆

Why would someone leave a cart unattended like this?

She began to start moaning and whining. She quietly was stomping around. Real adult behavior. 🙄 That is when the guest noticed there was a cart set aside out of the way in the back of the lobby. Apparently, someone had left it there, but it had some luggage and what looked like some groceries on it.

Relax, lady. You will get your cart soon enough.

This lady stomps back over to me and starts asking about the cart. “Why is that cart there?” “I’m not sure, m’am.”

How would he know this?

“Is someone coming to get it?” “I’m not sure, m’am.” “Shouldn’t people take their things off it if they’re not using it?!”

She just won’t be satisfied.

“M’am, I don’t know why someone left that cart there, but I am sure they will be back for it soon.” “When will that be?!” …. “I am not sure, m’am.” I then let her know she could sit in the lobby till a cart was returned because, again, I was sure one would be brought down soon.

She just keeps working herself up into a frenzy.

The guest shakes her head, ignores the advice, and then continues to frantically pace around the lobby. I knew she was trying to ask if she or I could move the stuff off that cart. Yeah, that wasn’t going to happen. So, I ignored the guest while she got more and more antsy.

See, they were just grabbing more stuff to bring to their room.

Eventually, the owners of the cart came in. It was a bunch of gentleman carrying bags of groceries. Clearly, they were still using the cart. They loaded the cart up and started moving it towards the elevators.

I bet she hated that.

This stupid lady scutles over and tries talking to these guys. That’s when I started paying attention because I’m not letting this lady bother other guests. Hilariously, the guys weren’t fluent in English and just stared at her while she spoke and disappeared in the elevator.

See, that didn’t take too long.

The lady then whined and paced around the lobby AGAIN. I rolled my eyes. Eventually, the gentleman came back down to return the elevator.

Was it really worth getting that upset?

As soon as those elevator doors opened, this lady was right there waiting. She quickly took the cart away from the other guests. The guys didn’t even get the cart out of the elevator fully when she grabbed it, quickly gave a “thank you,” and then rushed out the door. Funny enough, she only had several bags that she brought in. I guess they were too heavy or something. 🤷

There will always be times when you are out of carts.

I know having to wait for carts is annoying, but it’s just something that happens sometimes. I wish we had a few more, but I can’t do anything if all the carts are being used by guests. Certainly, if I see one in the halls or elsewhere, I’ll go get it if it isn’t being used.

You can’t reason with this type of person.

BUT the guests behavior was stupid. Funny, but stupid.

I’m sure he has to deal with people like this all the time. It would be annoying, but honestly, there isn’t much you can do other than let them tire themselves out.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.

Read on to see what the people in the comments section have to say about this funny story.

Some guests like to hoard the carts.

You know she will want to talk to the manager.

This is how guests should be.

Just carry the bag, no big deal.

On TV nobody has to wait, though.

Sure, it is inconvenient to have to wait for a cart, but is it really that big of a deal? Especially since she only had a couple of bags. She could have carried them to the elevator and then to her room rather than waiting.

All you can really do is laugh at this type of person. Their overreaction to the smallest of issues like this shows that they must have been spoiled throughout their life.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a waitress who refused to return a tip after a party returned to the restaurant with a complaint.