He Braced Himself for Nightmare Customers — They Did Something He Never Saw Coming

Working closing shift at a restaurant very often is an indicator of leaving with a full wallet after your shift, however, you may have to deal with some interesting clientele in the process.

How would you react if you were on the verge of leaving for the day then got hit with surprise customers? One guy recently shared a situation like this that he experienced- but with a delightful twist ending. Here’s what he said.

‘Real’ Considerate Guests Arriving Within an Hour Before Close

We close at at 10.

It’s 9:10pm and the bar and dining room have completely cleared out.

The phone rings.

That’s the beginning of a horror story.

“Is it too late to come in?” A man asks.

“Our kitchen closes at 10”, I respond.

“We’ll be there soon”.

More tragic words have never been spoken.

They come in and see the restaurant empty and apologize profusely.

I reassure them its alright and sit them down.

They ask how many kitchen workers are back there.

This is off to a great start.

Three.

They order 2 negronis and 3 beers.

I bring drinks.

At least they didn’t just order water.

“These beers are for the kitchen!”

I notice from their conversation they are oncologists.

These men end up also having a bottle of wine, an appetizer course, a salad course and main dish.

Sounds like it’s going to be a stacked bill!

They insist I find out what dessert is most convenient for the worker on pantry.

Of course I tell them to order whatever they want, but they insist.

They order the bread pudding because it was the easiest to make.

These guys sound wildly considerate.

They eat and leave in a timely manner.

They give a big thank you to the kitchen before leaving at 10:10.

$200 check. Left me $50.

And THAT’S how you treat restaurant workers!

Been in this industry 10 years and I have never before met such a considerate table within an hour before close.

Angels exist.

It’s rare that wholesome interactions like this make for solid Reddit reads.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barista whose keen eye uncovered a customer scheme for free coffee.

Let’s see how the comments section chimed in on this one.

Many comments reveled at the unexpected kindness.



Some people shared their own theories.



Others jumped at the chance to share their own experiences.



As well as their own wild stories.



But most just expressed genuine appreciation.



These guys are raising the bar for everyone else.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.