He Called a Wellness Check on His Heartbroken Friend — His Entire Social Circle Turned Against Him for It

Doing the right thing for a friend in crisis doesn’t always get the reception it deserves — and that was definitely the case in this story.

A person who heard their heartbroken friend making alarming statements after a bad breakup tracked down their contact information, called for a welfare check from the cops, and got them help before anything serious happened.

But instead of being appreciative, the friend totally chewed him out for overstepping. He asserts he only had good intentions in getting him the help her needed, but that didn’t prevent the entire social circle from turning against him.

Now he’s stuck wondering why he’s being punished for caring.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for calling the cops on my friend when I was worried for them? A few nights ago, one of my friends had their heart broken. They started saying some very concerning things that made me think they were going to do something bad. The statements they were making were concerning enough that I contacted their ex.

He decided he needed to get the authorities involved too, just to be safe.

I asked for the personal details of my friend, and once I had them I called the cops for a welfare check. The cops came, and later I got a call saying that he was fine and was doing better even since they arrived.

But when his friend found out, he wasn’t pleased at all.

My friend is ticked off at me, not for calling the cops but for finding their personal information. They’re also upset because the report the officers took might affect future job opportunities for them.

Now the two aren’t talking at all — and the rest of the friend group is turning against him.

They told me they didn’t want to talk for a few days, though they are talking again now, but say they don’t know how to feel about me and will decide later if we can stay friends. Additionally, they vented to all of our mutual friends, and those friends all said they would have blocked me instantly if they were him. Now none of our mutual friends will talk to me.

After all this, he’s starting to feel punished for doing the right thing.

I feel outcasted and miserable because nobody will call or game or anything. People said that he should drop all contact with me because it was a “jerk move,” but I was just really worried. AITA when I had good intentions?

It sounds like he just wanted to look after his friend.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teacher who learns a lesson of his own from his student’s essays about personal responsibility.

What did Reddit have to say?

Sometimes life forces you to choose between two hard decisions.

This user agrees a welfare check was the right thing to do in this situation.

Worrying about your friend isn’t something you should be ostracized for.

A little embarrassment is nothing compared to the alternative.

Good friends look out for each other, and sometimes looking out for each other means doing the hard thing.

He didn’t want to call the cops on his friend, but with the information he had available to him, it was the best choice he had. His friend was clearly in distress, and he decided he would rather play it safe than sorry.

The rest of the social circle had no right to judge him for stepping up when they clearly wouldn’t. If it were up to them, this friend might have chosen to do something destructive that would have altered his entire life.

His friend may not appreciate him now, but he will one day.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.