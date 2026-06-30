He Carried a Red Solo Cup on His Morning Drive to Feed a Stray Cat. His Neighbor Assumed the Worst and Called the Cops.

Drinking and driving is a serious issue, and if you see someone doing it, they should be reported.

What would you do if you had a nosy neighbor who called the police on you because you brought a red solo cup into your car every morning before leaving for work?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, but it turns out that his red solo cup was filled with cat food, not alcohol, which gave the police officer who pulled him over quite a laugh.

Read through the full story to see why he had cat food in a cup, and what he did to show his nosy neighbor that he wasn’t drunk driving.

Got pulled over for open container…..Of cat food! I’ve got this sixtyish year-old single neighbor lady across the street from me that wants to insert herself into everyone’s business 24 seven. You know they type.

It is nice that this person is willing to help out.

A friend of mine was on vacation for a month and I volunteer to stop by his house once a day to feed his outside stray cat. You can’t actually pet the cat, but it does sleep on his porch and expects food and water. His place is right on my way to work.

This doesn’t take very long at all.

After a couple days of getting his keys out, going in his house, getting a scoop of food out of the bag and then locking up again, I decide I can streamline this process. I take the bag of cat food back to my place. In the morning I scoop a red solo plastic cup full of food on my way out the door and put it in my cup holder.

Now it just takes a few extra seconds in the morning. Very convenient.

Now I can drive up, jump out, reach up onto the porch and dump the cat food cup, check the water and I’m gone in 60 seconds. Perfect! This works fine for about two weeks. One morning as I’m stepping out of my place I notice a sheriff’s car parked up the block. I’ve got nothing to hide or worry about so I didn’t really think too much of it.

Oh, this is too funny. I can see what is happening here.

I drove past him and turned the corner. Next thing I know he’s behind me lighting me up and pulling me. The very first thing out of his mouth is “Hi there. Have you had anything to drink this morning?” I’m already gathering up my license, registration, and opening the app to show my proof of insurance because I know the routine. Looking a little surprised, I say “no”.

I bet the cop thought this was pretty funny too.

He motions towards the center console and says what do you have in the red solo cup? For a second there, I’m thinking, what red solo cup? Oh the cat food cup! I pick it up and shake it “cat food” he looks completely confused by this. I tell him I have to feed my friends cat on the way to work and this is the easiest way to do it. Just dump it in a bowl.

I’ve got just one guess on who made that report.

He kind of chuckles a little bit takes my license and registration information back to his car and says “I’ll be back in a second.” After presumably running all my stuff, he comes back and laughs and says “Ha ha,yeah sorry we got an anonymous call that you were leaving the house every morning with an alcoholic drink in your hand.”

Let’s see what he does now.

He apologies again, give me his business card in case I had to show the boss why I was late to work, told me to have a nice day and I went on my way. I just KNEW this was because of the lady across the street! So, next day I walk out start my car. I can see her standing on her porch, doing the looking, but trying look like shes not looking.

There is no mistaking what is in the cup now.

I come out with the bag of cat food and look her way and yell “Good morning neighbor!” Making sure I was facing her house, with a bag of cat food in one hand and the red cup in my hand, I make a big exaggerate scoop out of the bag with a cup and hold it in the air.

I bet the neighbor feels like an idiot.

Then I set the cat food down in front of my door and driveway.. And that’s how I got pulled over for open container of cat food.

Concerned neighbors can be a good thing, and reporting potential drinking and driving is good too. That being said, this lady seems to cross the line into being nosy and annoying. At least the guy got a funny story out of it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who is resisting pressure from the HOA to remove their tree and lights.

Let’s see what the people in the comments section had to say about it.

Drunk driving isn’t funny, but this commenter’s idea sure is.

She should have never called, though.

Yes, this would be very funny.

Make it clear that you know it was her who called.

This person has a funny idea.

Why would she think he was drinking and driving in the first place? Just because he had a red solo cup doesn’t mean it is alcohol; she is just being nosy.

I’m all for reporting drunk drivers, but this is just crazy. She could even get in trouble for filing a false police report, though, so I think she should mind her own business.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who reported some missionaries after frustration over lack of parking boils over.