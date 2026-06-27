He Caught His Neighbor Going Through His Trash for Bottles — the Reason Made Him See Everything Differently

Hey, times are tough out there…

And folks are doing what they gotta do to pay the bills.

A good way for some people to make a few extra bucks is to turn in used bottles for money…but the guy who wrote this story wasn’t too happy with a neighbor who has been going through his garbage cans to grab his bottles and turn them in for money.

Take a look at what he had to say about this and see if you think he’s overreacting.

My neighbor has been rooting through my bin for bottles for the return scheme. “At first I thought it might of been a fox or a large rodent of some description, as my neighbor bares a striking resemblance to one from a distance no doubt down to his pointy snout and habit of walking on all fours (it’s some kind of Internet subculture I try not to get involved).

You don’t see that every day!

However I was more than startled to find upon further inspection that this was in fact my forty five year old fellow street dweller going head first into my recycling bin every morning at 4 am. I discovered this after I installed a Ring doorbell. He approached the bin with all the vigor of an African Lion brutally mauling a Zebra. He came out of it with four Lucozade bottles and a plastic two litre Cider bottle, which I can assure you whole heartedly is not mine!

He’s not okay with this…

I was impressed by the raw passion but I can’t help but be completely and utterly appalled that my neighbor thinks it’s in any way acceptable to root through another man’s bin in the hopes of pulling some kind of profit. My friend Jorge later told me he overheard him talking about how he had made over 8,000 Euro the week of the Fleadh (music fesival) last year off the return scheme alone. But it came at a great cost as he couldn’t properly enjoy the Fleadh festivities as all he could think about was when would he get his next bottle or can, how very tragic.

This guy sounds pretty desperate.

Jorge even overheard him say that he followed Marty Whealan around for upwards of half an hour praying he would drop his bottle of Vit Hit. Anyway, if my Neighbor wishes to live like a Grade A cretin, it’s none of my business, but I wish he didn’t do it in my bin on account of it being my bin and therefore my property. Does anyone have any ideas on how I can deal with him?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a middle schooler who was totally frazzled after being left to babysit alone for 3-plus hours, and swears she’s never doing it again.

Take a look at what readers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this reader weighed in.

I agree with the last commenter on here…

Why does this guy care?

It really doesn’t seem like a big deal!

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.