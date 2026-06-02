He Used to Humiliate Lost Kids on Their First Day. Years Later, a Savvy Former Student Got the Ultimate Revenge

Some teachers spend years earning respect from their students. But others spend years making students dread every interaction with them.

This former student never forgot one particular PE teacher who seemed to take great pleasure in intimidating new children on their first day of school.

Every year, the same scene played out.

Nervous students would end up in the wrong corridor, and the teacher would pull them aside and publicly berate them for getting lost in an unfamiliar building.

He watched it happen year after year and never understood why an adult would treat frightened kids that way.

Then one day, many years later, the former student ran into that same teacher again.

This time, however, the teacher was the one looking for directions.

Read on to see how the encounter played out.

Got Lost? Get lost! Years ago, in the early to mid 70s, I started comprehensive school. Before I started at the new school, I’d heard many tales of some of the different teachers I was about to meet. One of the most feared was the PE teacher, let’s call him Mr D.

He was pretty mean to the new students.

It was easy to spot the new starters in school. Brand new Uniforms, bags, shoes, a look of terror in the eyes and half the size of anyone else in the school playground. Our first morning was spent with the form teacher who gave us an induction . One of the things we were shown was a map of the school and where each classroom was. If you can imagine two long parallel corridors, full of classrooms, in a north/south direction both connected by two smaller corridors and the assembly hall running east to west. At the end of breaktime, you were expected to line up to enter the correct corridor for your classroom. But Mr D was always waiting on the first day, pulling in the new starters and questioning them what class they were heading for.

Then, he walked into the bus depot.

Wrong corridor? You were pulled to one side and had to wait until everyone was inside, and Mr D blew his top at these now terrified kids. I seen it happen every year until I left school. Every year I witnessed it, the bigger a bullying ******* I thought of Mr. D. I left school and got an apprenticeship for the council, as a mechanic repairing their fleet of vehicles. Among those vehicles sometimes were school mini-buses. And who should come into the depot one day asking for the fleet manager as he was wanting to collect a mini bus after its service?

Mr. D went on a long walk.

Yes! Mr. D. I recognized him instantly as he approached me, and when he asked me where the manager was, so he could get the keys for the mini bus, I pointed him to the top floor of the admin building, a long walk at the far end of the depot. Off he went, but, of course…. The manager’s office was just behind me.

Too funny! He definitely deserved that.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a professor so determined to start class on time that he barged in on the lecture ahead of him when it ran long.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit feel about this whole thing.

He would try to pull this one.

… And then the whistle blows.

That was pretty obvious.

This reader finds the whole thing poetic.