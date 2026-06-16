He Was Pulling Into an Empty Mall Parking Spot — Another Person Started Banging on His Car to Stop Him

Have you ever gone to the mall to run some errands, but it’s so crowded that you literally can’t find anywhere to park? I hate having to drive in circles or follow someone to their car just to get a parking spot. That’s why I try to avoid crowded shopping areas at super busy times, like mid-day on the weekend.

In this story, one person went to the mall on the weekend, and the parking lot was so crowded that he had to drive around for awhile before finding an empty parking spot. When he finally found a parking spot, you’d think that would be the end of it, but it was actually the beginning of a lot of drama.

There was an argument with a pedestrian about who should get to park in the parking spot, and later, when he talked to his mom, she thinks he should’ve given up the spot.

Keep reading to see who you think should’ve parked in this parking spot.

AITA for parking in a parking spot someone was saving for someone? So the other day (Saturday) I went to the mall near my house to run some errands. The mall is usually PACKED on the weekend so I was driving around for a good 5+ minutes trying to find parking. I was driving through a row of parking spots and finally saw an open one. When I glanced at the spot there was a man standing partially in the spot on his phone, but then he began walking away. So I started turning into the spot and all of a sudden someone starts literally banging on my tailgate (trunk) and yelling “HEY HEY”.

He was upset, and so was the person banging on his car.

So at this point I’m mad because why is some random stranger banging on my car? So I roll down my window and the person comes up to my door, and I recognize it’s the guy who was just partially standing in the spot. I was like “can I help you” and he starts going off on my saying how he was saving this spot for his friend, and just walked away for a couple seconds so wave him down. When he stopped me I was already halfway into the spot. And also this mall was BUSY, so I’m not sure if maybe this was his first time here or what? But you cannot “stand in a parking spot” to save it and then walk away for a couple of seconds and not think anyone is going to take it like what.

He refused to leave the parking spot.

So I said exactly that to him “look sorry man but you can’t stand in a parking spot to save it or someone and leave it unattended for a couple of seconds in a busy mall parking lot.” He started going off on my and cussing me out telling me to “GET THE HELL OUT OF MY SPOT” over and over again. I said back to him “no I’m not moving” Then some other random guy came beside him and started yelling at me to move as well, who I’m assuming was the person he was holding the spot for. Any way it was this huge scene.

Thankfully, other people in the parking lot came to help.

I rolled my window up and began fully parking in the spot and these two guys proceeded to RUN IN FRONT OF MY CAR and start banging on the hood of it still yelling “HEY HEY GET THE HELL OUT MOVE”. Obviously people in the parking lot saw this huge scene and thankfully this man and his son came over and started telling the guys to get the hell out of here before they call the cops. Thankfully they both ended up giving up and getting in the one guys car to presume find another spot. I thanked the man and his son and went into the mall.

Then he talked to his mom about what happened.

Later on in the day I was on the phone with my mom and I told her what happened. She started going off on my saying that’s such an AH move and that I didn’t have to make some huge scene and could’ve just found another spot. What if they were in a rush or something, since I wasn’t in a rush etc. I disagreed. Was this an AH move? Like I just don’t think it’s socially acceptable to stand in a parking spot to hold it, but idk maybe it is a common thing to do and I’m just an AH?

He didn’t create a scene. The guys standing in the parking spot did. You can’t hold a parking spot by standing in it. That’s not a thing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is feeling guilty about having an unauthorized car towed from her assigned spot.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I completely agree with this comment.

Exactly!

This person would be worried, but hopefully there are security cameras in the parking lot.

Everyone agrees that OP didn’t do anything wrong.

I understand the temptation to want to save a parking spot for a friend by standing it in, but that’s not a thing. Parking spots are first come first served, and first come doesn’t mean someone standing in it. It means a car driving up to the spot and parking in it.

OP’s mom is being ridiculous. If she wants to be a pushover, let her, but standing up for yourself isn’t a bad thing. You shouldn’t have to let other people get their way when they’re clearly in the wrong.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a waitress who refused to return a tip after a party returned to the restaurant with a complaint.