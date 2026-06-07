Head Waiter Helps Tourist Couple, but Language Barrier Leads to Unexpected Conflict

Treating people with respect is usually a good idea, especially when you’re asking them for help.

This head waiter found himself dealing with a tourist couple who seemed to miss that lesson entirely while visiting a restaurant in Spain.

The couple immediately started complaining about the menu and making rude comments about the staff. It didn’t take long for them to decide the waiter wasn’t good enough to help them, and demanded someone who spoke proper English or, even better, Polish.

The problem was that the waiter spoke both languages perfectly.

The tourists just didn’t know it yet.

Read on to see what he did to make them even more angry.

Tourists demand a Manager who speak an understandable language to them I´m a polyglot. I speak Polish, English, German & Spanish. I was born in Poland and currently live in Spain. Back in the day, I used to work as the head waiter in a restaurant/bar in Spain, and in the absence of my boss or manager, I was in charge. This happened in the middle of the week during a pretty slow day. A middle-aged couple sat down at one of the tables outside, and already seeing them through the window, I could say they weren´t locals. Once I came closer I heard them speaking Polish but started to speak English to me. They asked for a card in English to which I obliged.

When it was just the couple, all they spoke was Polish.

I don´t always talk to foreign customers in their language if I know it. I can tell from the start how they will behave and their attitude and I could tell that they were heading to the more entitled Karen and Kyle type of customers. Boyyyy was I spot on. They have been talking pretty loudly at their table, making fun of other clients, and in general, being rude all in Polish of course. After a few minutes they waved me down. I asked if they ready to order to which they replied that they don´t understand the card and need me to explain it to them.

He did his best to explain the menu in English.

As the restaurant was basically empty I tried to explain everything they wanted to know still in English though. After like 5 min explaining half of the card they told me they can´t understand me and want someone who speaks CLEAR English or even better Polish. Beside my colleague at the bar I was the only waiter, so I tried to explain it to them, but they cut me off and ******* DEMANDED someone who speak their language or clear English. I smiled, told them I will see if I can bring someone over who can help them out better and went in. Before going in I heard them talk crap about me, saying how stupid someone can be to not be able to explain a ******* menu. I took my sweet sweet time inside with the AC on. I talked for a min or two with my colleague at the bar, went to the kitchen and had a snack and a laugh with the cooks.

Here’s where they got upset.

Eventually, I came out again and they weren´t happy. As soon as they saw me, the Karen sighed and said with a dumb smile to her husband/boyfriend in Polish, ¨Look, the retard is coming back.¨ With the best ¨**** you¨ smile I could bring to my face, I look straight at them and said in pure, beautiful and clear Polish, ¨Good afternoon. How can I help you?¨ As to be expected, they went pale white in a second. Still smiling at them, I asked if they want me to explain the menu to them. After the initial shock, the man looked at me and asked angrily, ¨Why didn´t you told us you speak Polish?¨ I calmly, and with a smile replied, ¨You never asked.¨

Then, he came up with an idea.

This answer apparently was a wrong one as he got real mad at me. He was red in face and just a few cm from mine when he stood up. Fun fact: I´m tall. 189cm or 6ft2inch. The guy was at least 30cm (12inch) lower than me, which meant he had to look up at me. He said, ¨I want to speak to your manager, and he better speak coherent English.¨ I smiled even more, ¨Of course, sir. I will call him immediately,¨ and went in the kitchen. After a minute or two, I came out with the brightest grin in my life.

Angry, they lost it.

They looked at me dumb-founded while I, in the best and cleanest version of my American English I was forcibly taught back in school said, ¨Hello. I am the Manager. How can I help you?¨ Let me tell you that they flipped the **** out while I calmly stood there waiting for them to calm down. They never did. They packed their stuff and left. After they left, I even paid their bill which was 1 whole Euro for a water bottle. I could handle such loss in my finances. They left me a nasty review on Facebook which was quick explained and answered BY ME saying, ¨Next time, make sure your waiter speaks your language.¨ The review was taken down a couple of hours later.

Wow! Those people sound terrible to deal with.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a hardware store employee who lost his cool with customers wandering around after closing time.

Let’s check out how the fine folks over at Reddit would’ve handled it.

This reader thinks he’s a legend.

Yeah, the whole thing is kinda crazy.

Here’s someone who’s dreamed of this moment.

The mindset is pretty appalling.

The whole thing is honestly pretty crazy.

All this couple had to do was treat the waiter with a little respect, but instead they chose to insult him and demand someone “better” to help them.

That strategy blew up in their faces the moment he answered them in Polish.

Let’s hope they learned from this. Because treating people poorly is a terrible way to get the help you’re looking for.