Her Boyfriend Got Ridiculously Drunk at a Concert and Caused Problems, so She Left Him to Deal With the Consequences

Attending a concert is a lot of fun, and for many people, having a couple drinks while there is part of the experience.

What would you do if your boyfriend had way too much to drink and was causing problems for you and everyone around him during the concert?

That is what happened to the young woman in this story, so she finally had to walk away from him to get some space. While she was gone, however, he got kicked out of the concert and now he is upset at how the evening went. She isn’t sure if she did anything wrong.

Personally, I think she was much more patient with him than he deserved. He was being a jerk and very annoying from the very beginning, and it isn’t her job to enable that behavior. Plus, she shouldn’t have to leave the concert early just because he is acting this way.

Read through the full story below and see what you think about it.

AITAH Partner got kicked out of a concert after I got upset with him. I 25F have been seeing 45M for the last few weeks. He invited me to a show that we were both excited to go to and got seat tickets.

Having seats at a concert can be a lot of fun, too.

We had a great day leading up to it but everything shifted once we got into the concert. He was frustrated the tickets he got were seats, kept mentioning sneaking into the pit despite the amplitude of security guards and me not wanting to get in trouble. We had agreed I’d drive home, therefore I expected him to have a couple drinks but he immediately started overdoing it.

Yikes, I’m sure he was out of control.

Had around 10 drinks over the course of 2 hours and two/three before the show; he was getting belligerently drunk. Moving into the stair path (our seats were right by it) and being oblivious to people trying to get around , being “friendly” and slapping the ass of multiple men despite me telling him that some looked uncomfortable.

When people are this drunk, they are awful to be around.

He took up so much space I was afraid he would elbow me in the face the whole time and he did, twice. I left the show multiple times because I was getting overstimulated and despite telling me he would turn it down he was just getting more and more rowdy. Falling over in the seats and telling me he’s too drunk then wanting to get another drink. I left when he was tipping himself over the floor but he looked as though he would fall on the people in front of us.

I’m sure the people around him were sick of his behavior.

When I held him up by the bag strap on his chest he just fully left himself fall (me falling with him) into the people in seats in front of us. I told him this was done that I wasn’t here to babysit him and left, a security guard saw everything happen and asked me if I was okay.

Dancing and having fun are not the same as being fall down drunk.

When M came to find me the security guard kicked him out. He apologized through tears, told me he loves me but didn’t understand what had gone wrong. I’m just wondering if I was over reacting to him having fun. I love to see him dance but we were in seats and he was being so careless, about me and others. AITA?

In the moment, there is really nothing you can do to reason with someone like this. They are beyond drunk and unable to think logically. Either leave him, or get him home and deal with it tomorrow.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teacher who learns a lesson of his own from his student’s essays about personal responsibility.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

He doesn’t seem like a good partner to me.

I agree with this commenter, he sounds like an alcoholic.

This commenter says she shouldn’t be dating this guy.

She should not put up with this behavior.

Yeah, I think this commenter is exactly right.

The fact that he is asking why everything went wrong honestly makes this a lot worse. If he doesn’t realize that his behavior was inappropriate then it isn’t going to change. That, combined with the age gap makes it hard to understand why she is even with him.

Personally, I think that she would be smart to leave him. If this was a one time thing, then I suppose she can forgive this event and just chalk it up to a series of bad decisions.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.