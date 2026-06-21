Her Roommate Brought Home a Kitten With Zero Warning — She Said She Wouldn’t Help Clean Up After It, So Her Roommate Called Her Selfish

Getting a pet is a big decision. But when you live with roommates, it becomes an even bigger decision.

After all, bringing an animal into a shared home affects more than just the person who wants it.

That’s why this roommate was shocked when someone showed up with a kitten after months of disagreement about getting a cat.

However, that wasn’t even the part that really bothered her.

It was the fact that the roommate also expected everyone else to help clean up after a pet they never agreed to have.

Read on to learn the full story.

AITAH for refusing to clean up after my roommates cat? I’ve been living in a house with four other people all year. It’s a mess because all of my roommates are slobs. I am the only one washing dishes and putting them away. I routinely clean our fridge, and people leave food to mold on the counters, etc. About 9 months ago, my roommate said she wanted a cat as well.

And so she showed up with a kitten.

She gathered all of our other roommates together and basically tried to guilt me into letting them get a cat. I said they can if they do all the cleaning and pay everyone’s security deposit if it destroys anything. IMO, I shouldn’t be financially responsible for someone else’s cat if I explicitly do not want a cat in the apartment. I thought that was it and that they wouldn’t get a cat. Today, my roommate showed up with a cat carrier and a kitten.

Now, they don’t see eye-to-eye.

No conversation, no nothing. She says she’s going to keep it just in her room, but not only is that not healthy for the kitten, I know her well enough to know that cat is gonna roam. She said I should be prepared to help clean up after the cat if it uses the bathroom in the wrong place, and I said that it’s not my cat, not my problem. She got super offended and called me a bad roommate. AITA?

Yikes! It’s pretty rude to assume someone wants to clean up after your pet.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.

Let’s see whose side the people over at Reddit are taking.

If you don’t learn after that, you never will.

She should do this.

It sure does.

Great observation.

This roommate has a lot of nerve.

Bringing home a kitten without warning was bad enough, especially after knowing not everyone in the house agreed to it. Then she immediately started talking about other people helping clean up after a pet they never wanted in the first place.

Something tells me those concerns about the cat aren’t going away anytime soon. If the house is already full of spoiled food and unfinished chores, adding a kitten to the mix probably isn’t going to improve the situation.

Hopefully the roommate steps up and takes responsibility for the pet she chose to bring home. Otherwise, this living arrangement is about to get a lot more stressful for everyone involved.

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