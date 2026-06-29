Her Upstairs Neighbors Ignored Her Complaints for Years — She Just Got a Surround Sound System and They Have No Idea What’s Coming

We all know people like this…

I’m referring to folks who love to cause drama…just for the hell of it!

In somehow fills a void in their otherwise empty lives and they sure do excel about causing other people grief.

The person who wrote this story has had just about enough of their neighbor and they explained all the insane things she’s done to get on their nerves.

Read on and check out what they’re dealing with.

Neighbor has gone nuts since having our shared property line surveyed, revealing she actually has about 5 less feet than she thought. I find the whole thing hilarious. “Me (39f) and my husband (49m) moved into this house in 2018. The neighbor in question technically lives on the cross street to ours, but our driveway is adjacent to her backyard. When we moved in we were under the impression that the property extended about 3 to 4 feet-ish beyond the edge of our driveway, which was fine. We’ve used this as a guide for where we mow that strip of lawn- generally we would mow 2.5 to 3 mower widths and it was never an issue. This lady is in her 60s or 70s I’m not really sure, like I said, never had a problem at all. I had a few brief conversations with her and the same with my husband and hers during the first couple years we lived here. Not really even enough to consider them acquaintances but enough to be civil and give the occasional wave. Her husband passed away in 2020 or 2021, I really can’t remember. Since then she has hired a lawn care service to mow, leaf blow, etc. At the time my husband worked 2nd shift so we would sleep in a bit most days til 10 or so. Our bedroom is adjacent to our driveway and the way the room is the only way to put a bed us with the head along that wall, but that wall has 2 huge windows, it’s an older house and the windows are pretty thin.

Hmmm…

We started getting woken up at 7 am weekly to a lawn mower and leaf blower directly outside our window. Finally my husband checked it out and found the lawn boy driving his riding lawn mower up and down our driveway to access her yard and standing in our driveway to blow leaves. This would literally be less than 10 feet from our heads as we slept. He had enough and went out and got this guy’s attention and told him “look, this is my driveway it’s not a thoroughfare for her yard because it’s convenient.” The kid (early 20s) apologized. But this lady has had it out for us ever since. About a year later my teenager was raking leaves to the apron of the yard because our town comes along and sucks them up every year, he was putting them on “our side” and she came out and yelled at him saying they were on her lawn. He said he thought our property was from the telephone pole over, she said it wasn’t. Whatever. Maybe a month later I was returning from the store and saw she was trying to pick up sticks in her yard, the way she moves makes it clear she has back issues, like she can’t bend she had to crouch and reach. I asked her from my driveway “Mrs so and so, do you want some help?”

Well, she tried…

No answer, maybe she didn’t hear me. Louder: “Mrs so and so?” She didn’t turn around just “NO!” With an attitude. Fine, I went inside and figured she was still salty about the whole lawn boy situation. A few months ago my husband was hosing out our trash can and dumped the water along the edge of the street on “our strip” of land, the street has storm gutters because we get a lot of rain. She had a fit about it and came out to yell at him. He told her he isn’t some kid she can yell at and to leave him alone. Within a week she hired a guy to survey the land. Come to find out her land ends on just the opposite side if the telephone pole which gives her like 5ish less feet. She’s all upset about it, but whatever. So about a week or so later, it’s evening and I’m packing up the car for my husband to go to work as he’s on nights now, and I just kinda glance in the direction of her house as I start the car and see her and some guy standing at the window just staring at me.

What was this all about…?

I’m literally doing the same thing I do every night when I pack up the car, I dunno what the deal was. So I come inside and say and tell my husband these people are just standing there being creepy and it’s unnerving. He goes out to put something in the car, and this guy comes out of her house and goes off about how we’re harassing her and all that. My husband tells this guy back off, I’m just trying to get ready for work. So the police get called and it’s a whole dumb thing, her and this guy get trespassed for our property and my husband gets trespassed for her property. I had stayed inside during the whole police talk so I didn’t get anything. She’s (literally) crying to the cop that we have cameras “looking into her windows”. We have security cameras for the same reasons most people do- in case something happens. Like we care about what’s going on in her place. The officer told her we can have 100 cameras if we want.

Last week she had the city survey, they put little flags where the gas line or whatever is so we assume she’s gonna build a fence. Then she cuts down this huge bush in her yard (that’s always been there) so again we’re getting excited she’s gonna build a fence. Monday morning at 6 am, she’s standing in her window watching me put our garbage can to the curb.

This lady needs to get a life!

Today her daughter comes and puts up a security camera pointing into our garage area and backyard, which she couldn’t even see until they cut the bush down. We’re cracking up, it’s hilarious. So of course my husband now intends to get 3 more cameras for that side of the house to freak her out even more. I dunno, maybe we’re being petty jerks, I think it’s mostly funny especially since it all started by us not wanting people in OUR driveway.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at his wit’s end with the noise from next door.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person offered a tip.

Another reader weighed in.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

And this reader had a lot to say.

This lady is a real piece of work!

And that’s not a compliment, people…

When you have neighbors from hell, there’s never a dull moment!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who reported some missionaries after frustration over lack of parking boils over.