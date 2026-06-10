High-Achieving Student Faces Backlash After Suggesting His Sister Get a Job Amid Family Support Dispute

Being the low maintenance child in a family may sound flattering until you realize it means nobody’s paying attention when you actually need something.

A student who’d been topping his institution, holding down a job for accounting experience, and asking for a cheaper course than his sibling ever requested found out that his mother would need a loan to cover his education while his sister’s next enrollment was being celebrated and fully funded by the same family.

He couldn’t help but compare their situations. His sister hadn’t worked, had barely passed her exams, and was being treated as the one making admirable effort.

So when he pointed out the simple fact that she should get a job if she felt so entitled to more money, the entire family turned on him.

He’s been doing everything right for years, and this is what it got him.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for telling my sister to get a job? Throughout my life I’ve always been the so-called “we don’t need to worry about him” child. My sister has been the exact opposite.

His sister required a lot of time and attention, especially when it came to her education.

When she wanted to pursue an overly expensive accounting qualification along with her 12th grade studies, she was completely allowed to and encouraged by her relatives. She failed a subject in grade 10 and barely passed the rest. She barely passed in 12th grade as well.

He can’t help but compare this to his own academic journey.

On the other hand, I’ve topped my institution in grade 10, and now I’ve requested a significantly cheaper accounting qualification, albeit more difficult, because it aligns with my long-term career plan. I’ve been told that my mom can pay for it but only after taking a loan.

But his family reacted quite differently to his sister’s latest request.

Meanwhile, when my sister recently asked to continue her current qualification at the next level, she was openly supported by everyone for making an effort and continuing, and has been assured that her qualification will be paid for in full without any financial strain. My mother is a single parent and is not earning a lot, and despite this she thinks that my sister is the one who truly deserves the money.

But he thinks there’s a real gap in their overall work ethic.

The sister in question is a legal adult, can work, has no disabilities be they physical or mental, and still chooses not to work, in the name of doing this course. On the contrary, I have been working despite being two years younger than her, gaining relevant accounting experience to get a paying job by 17, since grades are not enough to get a decent job anymore. She hasn’t worked a day in her life.

So finally, he loses his cool and tells his sister what’s really on his mind.

Recently my sister crossed the line by unfairly asking for financial benefits, and I simply commented that she should get a job if the money isn’t enough for her. In retaliation, I’ve basically been isolated by my entire family and portrayed as a toxic person. And hence, Reddit, I implore — AITA?

Sounds like this conversation should have been had a long time ago.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teacher who learns a lesson of his own from his student’s essays about personal responsibility.

What did Reddit make of this?

When left unaddressed for too long, harmful family dynamics can become entrenched.

This user thinks his sister’s entitled attitude comes from his mother’s bad parenting.

In life, you have to choose your battles — and this commenter suggests this may not be one of them.

The family had one job and that was to apply the same standard to both kids when it came to financial support, but they failed miserably.

In fact, they got it completely backwards. They chose to prioritize the child who didn’t work, didn’t really try, and didn’t even show gratitude. All while completely ignoring the child who’s been working hard to be independent for years.

If anyone deserves this money, it’s the person who topped his class, earned his own money, and always put others’ needs before his own.

So when he finally spoke up about the favoritism, he’s suddenly the problem for noticing?

He may be independent, but he’s not invisible.