His Daughter Wouldn’t Get Dressed for School — So He Let Her Go in Pajamas, and Mom Isn’t Happy About It

Getting kids ready for school in the morning is always a challenge. What would you do if your daughter always fought with you about getting dressed for school?

That is what the Dad in this story was dealing with, so one day he decided not to force her to get dressed. Instead, he said that she could go ahead and wear pajamas to school.

The daughter tried to call his bluff, but it turned out he wasn’t bluffing at all. He made her go to school in PJs, which she found very embarrassing. Unfortunately, when Mom found out about it, she was upset and said that it made them look like bad parents.

Personally, I think he handled it perfectly. Peer pressure and embarrassment can be very effective motivators. I doubt the daughter will fight getting dressed again. Read through the story below and see what you think about it.

AITA for sending my daughter to school in her pajamas? My 7 year old daughter (Elsie) has recently started to make mornings more difficult by throwing a fit when we ask her to get dressed for school.

Kids like to make things difficult, sometimes.

We’ve tried setting her clothes out the night before but she still makes an issue out of it, and she doesn’t want to sleep in her clothes, so that’s not an option either. My wife leaves for work before me, so I’m normally the one who has to deal with the tantrums in the morning.

Well, that is one way to handle it.

I woke Elsie up, and as always, she refused to get dressed. I wasn’t really in the mood to deal with her attitude and I didn’t have the energy to fight with her about it, so I told her that it was okay and I’ll just take her to school in her pajamas. She looked pretty shocked because I don’t think it was the outcome she was expecting, but the rest of the morning went a lot smoother than normal.

Peer pressure can be a great teacher.

We got in the car and she was more quiet than usual, so I could tell she wasn’t really sure what to think of it. But after a while of driving, I guess the realization set in, and she told me she wanted to go home and change. I told her she had already made her decision and I wasn’t driving her back home now.

Mom is not happy about this.

She started freaking out saying she wanted me to drive back home and she didn’t want to go to school in her pyjamas. But I wasn’t turning the car around, so we arrived at school and she eventually went in. After my wife came home from collecting her from school, she looked angry. She didn’t say anything in front of Elsie, but later in the evening, as expected, she went off on me.

This is much better parenting than having to fight with her every morning.

She started saying that I had embarrassed her and made us look like bad parents who can’t be bothered to dress our daughter. I told her that I’m sure Elsie isn’t the first child to go to school in pajamas, and it’s not the end of the world.

It seems like it taught Elsie a good lesson.

And she wears normal clothes every other day, so one day in pajamas isn’t going to make everyone think we’re bad parents. She told me she thought it was a cruel thing to do to Elsie, but in my opinion it was harmless and taught her a lesson. AITA?

A little embarrassment can be a powerful motivator, especially for kids. She made her choice and had to live with it. I’m betting she won’t fight against getting dressed again tomorrow.

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Read on to see what the people in the comments think about this funny story.

I agree, he did the right thing.

This person says it was great parenting.

He gave her the option to get dressed. She refused. Now she has to live with it.

Actions have consequences, and she won’t forget that anytime soon.

Kids love testing boundaries. You have to teach them not to cross the line.

He is just teaching his daughter that her actions have consequences. It is an important lesson that people have to learn, and he taught it very effectively.

While it is understandable that Mom didn’t like this approach, there is no doubt that it was effective. The daughter won’t be arguing against getting dressed again anytime soon.

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